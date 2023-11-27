Ariana Grande Saw 'Spamalot' for the Second Time in a Week to Support Boyfriend Ethan Slater

Only a week ago, Ariana Grande made an appearance at the opening night of Broadway's "Spamalot" to support her boyfriend, Ethan Slater. She must have enjoyed the show, as Deuxmoi shared that she already came back Sunday night to see it again!
Based on the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, the musical follows King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table on a quest for the Holy Grail. Slater plays various roles in the show, and this is not his first experience on Broadway, as he played the titular role in SpongeBob SquarePants, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award.
Grande and Slater have been dating for several months now, since meeting on the set of Wicked, where they play Glinda and Boq, respectively.
It seems like Grande didn't come alone this time, as she was spotted sitting with Bowen Yang. Yang is best known for his ongoing role at SNL, where he is a fan favorite. Additionally, he's made cinematic appearances in Fire Island and The Lost City. Bowen also appears in Wicked as Pfanne, which is likely why he joined Grande in supporting their cast mate on Broadway.
Grande was also seen chatting to Todrick Hall, a famous singer and choreographer. Overall, it seems like she was her usual delightful self, eager to speak to fans and immerse herself in the crowd.
