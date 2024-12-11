Sabrina Carpenter Just Out Sabrina Carpentered Herself Pairing Micro-Micro Shorts and a Leopard Blazer
Her vintage set comes with a piece of TV history.
Thanks to a meticulously-curated wardrobe and her stylist Jared Ellner, you'd never believe Sabrina Carpenter hasn't ever seen an inch above five feet.
The secret's all in the proportions: The petite pop star always goes for micro mini hemlines and sky-scraping platform heels (see her Clueless plaid skirt suit ere and her Aritzia mini dress for proof). These exaggerated details work together to make her legs look extra, extra long—and, as a result, Carpenter could easily pass for six foot (that's 5'11" in boy speak).
Thus far, her Nonsense Christmas special press tour has been exhibit after exhibit of optical illusion dressing. On Dec. 10, for instance, the pop star was photographed on the freezing cold streets of New York City wearing little to nothing from the waist down.
The focal point of her outfit for a stop by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert was a vintage, leopard fur-trimmed blazer designed by Susan by Night for Lilie Robin. She paired it with black, sheer tights and shorts so short, they practically disappeared.
As always, her footwear was positively towering; she wore a pair of leather platform pumps with a Millennial-era round toe. Absolutely bodying the Fran Fine aesthetic (the character wore this exact set in the pilot episode of The Nanny, in fact), Carpenter finished her '90s 'fit with a boxy briefcase-style bag and a matching leopard beret.
Her choice of hat made her just the latest celebrity to style the leopard print trend that's running wild through the streets of NYC. She finished the spotted look, lastly, with diamond rings and XL studs from Ring Concierge.
This look is right on par with Carpenter's seasonal aesthetic. The singer has been channeling her Sabrina Claus Netflix alter-ego in lots of plush faux fur. Last week, she hosted a screening of the variety show wearing a vintage fur bodycon dress by Chanel. She paired it with a matching jacket and a pair of furry stilettos.
Even in the bitter cold, Carpenter's dedication to proportion dressing is truly admirable.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
