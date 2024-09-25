Chappell Roan Clarifies Her Divisive Election Comments: "No, I Will Not Be Voting for Trump"

Chappell Roan wants her position on the upcoming presidential election to be known, and not taken out of context.

After comments the singer made in a Guardian interview made the rounds over the weekend—with people questioning whether she might vote for Donald Trump despite her openly liberal views—Roan has responded in no uncertain terms on TikTok.

"I have encouraged people to use critical thinking skills, learn about what they're voting for, learn about who they're voting for, and ask questions. And it's being completely taken out of context, per usual," the "Hot to Go" singer said, after fans took issue with her refusal to endorse a presidential candidate.

"There is nuance to what I say in interviews, and I think it's important that people use critical thinking."

The musician continued, "If you come to my shows, if you read my full interviews, if you literally know anything about me and what I stand for, you know that this is not lip service, this is not virtue signaling, that my actions have always paved the way for my project and the people who really know me.

"Actions speak louder than words, and actions speak louder than an endorsement."

Roan then went on to read back her quote from the Guardian, which was as follows: "I have so many issues with our government in every way. There are so many things that I would want to change. So I don’t feel pressured to endorse someone. There’s problems on both sides. I encourage people to use your critical thinking skills, use your vote—vote small, vote for what’s going on in your city."

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by ･ﾟ: *✧ Chappell Roan ✧*:･ﾟ (@chappellroan) A photo posted by on

She then went on to stress how important trans rights were to her in the upcoming election and beyond.

"Hear it from my mouth, if you're still wondering," Roan added on TikTok. "No, I'm not voting for Trump, and yes, I will always question those in power and those making decisions over other people. And I will stand up for what's right and what I believe in."

She concluded, "I'm sorry that you fell for the clickbait."

Though the performer disabled comments on her video, people weighed in after Pop Crave shared the clip on X.

Once again, the room was divided, with some users agreeing with Roan's message, and others expressing disappointment.

"Chappell Roan is the type of celebrity y’all don’t like.. she keeps it real and is honest," wrote one person.

"And she’s correct?? Why are people mad lmao," said someone else.

Roan is a queer artist, and is known for regularly standing up for the causes she believes in, but some social media users believe she should have made an endorsement, à la Taylor Swift.

"i’m sorry but an endorsement for this razor thin election would be more helpful than whatever this vague statement was," added another.