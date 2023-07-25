Cillian Murphy, Star of ‘Oppenheimer,’ Says He’s Down to Play a Ken if ‘Barbie 2’ Happens

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Here’s a Barbenheimer crossover for you if there ever was one: Cillian Murphy, star of the blockbuster Oppenheimer, said he’s open to playing a Ken in Barbie 2—should such a movie exist, People reports. Murphy’s Oppenheimer and Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling—which couldn’t be more different movies—both opened at the box office this weekend to resounding success for each.

“Would I play a Ken in Barbie 2? Sure,” said Murphy, who played the titular character in Christopher Nolan’s film. “Let’s read the script and let’s have a conversation.”

Of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, “I can’t wait to see it,” Murphy said. “Can’t wait to see the movie. I think it’s great for cinema. You know, you’ve got all these great movies happening this summer.”

Murphy may be in as a Ken, but not everyone originally was. Allison Jones, Barbie’s casting director, told Vanity Fair that the likes of Dan Levy, Bowen Yang, and Ben Platt were almost Kens, but weren’t able to make it work: “They were, I’m not kidding, really bummed they couldn’t do it,” Jones said, noting that Barbie’s three-month onsite filming location in London made it impossible for the three actors to take part in the movie. She also revealed that Jonathan Groff was in talks to play Allan, a role that ultimately went to Michael Cera.

“Dear, dear Jonathan Groff was like, ‘I can’t believe I’m typing this, but I can’t do Allan,’” Jones said.

Along with Gosling and Cera, the Kens were played by Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, John Cena, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

And there actually may be a Barbie 2, as Robbie, who plays that film’s titular character, didn’t rule one out: “I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels,” she told TIME —but she also confirmed that there have been discussions for another cinematic experience for the iconic doll. “It could go a million different directions from this point,” Robbie said.

And the world clearly wants more: Barbie made history this weekend, netting a cool $155 million in its opening weekend. It’s the biggest debut ever for a film directed by a woman, Variety reported. For its part, Oppenheimer made an impressive $80.5 million its opening weekend.

“I think it’s just great for the industry and for audiences that we have two amazing films by amazing filmmakers coming out on the same day,” Murphy said. “You can spend the whole day in the cinema. What’s better than that?”