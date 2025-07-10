Princess Charlene Pays Tribute to Grace Kelly in Caped Dress as She Recreates Vintage Family Photo with Prince Albert and Their Twins

Grace Kelly might have died in 1982, but her influence lives on in Monaco’s royal family—and around the world. The Hollywood actress turned princess was one of the style icons of the 20th century, and Princess Charlene brought back memories of the mother-in-law she never knew on Wednesday, July 9.

Charlene wore a pleated ivory Zimmerman dress with black detail for a visit to the Carlades region of France with husband Prince Albert and their twins—and the look is giving serious Princess Grace energy. The late royal wore a gown with a similar caped top to the 1980 Monaco Red Cross Ball, posing with a 22-year-old Prince Albert at the time.

Princess Charlene's dress featured a boho-style black and brown pattern on its skirt and black floral print trailing down its pleated bodice, and she let the striking style do the talking by pairing it with simple pearl studs. Princess Gabriella, 10, also got in on the summery maxi vibes, wearing a sleeveless white dress with a colorful floral pattern for their outing.

Princess Charlene wore a pleated maxi dress for a day out with her family in France. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The family recreated a 1912 photo of Prince Albert's grandmother, as held by Princess Gabriella. (Image credit: Eric Mathon/Prince's Palace)

Princess Grace (center in white, holding flowers), wore a similar dress to a 1980 ball. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Gabriella happens to hold the title of Countess of Carlades, and a botanical garden dedicated to the princess was inaugurated during their visit, as well as a media library. In Vic-sur-Cère, the family also attended the inauguration of Square Princess Gabriella, where the pre-teen received the key to the city from mayor Annie Delrieu.

In a photo shared on the royal family's Instagram account, Princess Charlene, Prince Albert, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques posed under the same tree where Albert's grandmother, Princess Charlotte, was photographed in 1912—and Gabriella held up the photo to prove it.

Charlene and Gabriella both wore summery floral dresses for the occasion. (Image credit: Eric Mathon/Prince's Palace)

The family posed in sunglasses during their day in the Carlades region. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 10-year-old twins have been joining their parents on more engagements in the past year, with the duo—who celebrated their first communion in May—dressing up for National Day in November and wearing coordinating sweaters for the family's laid-back Christmas card.

In June, Jacques and Gabriella took part in their first state visit, joining their parents to welcome French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, who were hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle this week.