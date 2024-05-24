Don't worry murder-mystery fans: Knives Out is returning for a third film. Directed by Rian Johnson and inspired by classic mystery novels à la Agatha Christie, the Knives Out franchise has become a must-watch for both fans of classic films and casual viewers who've fallen in love with Daniel Craig's performance as the suave Southern detective Benoit Blanc. Arguably, the best thing about the series of films is their variety; after the original movie about the death of a wealthy patriarch became a 2019 box office hit (and cemented itself as a perfect fall movie), Netflix produced the 2022 follow-up Glass Onion, which put Blanc at odds with eccentric billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton). Whether it's the near-absurd settings, A-list ensemble cast, or mind-blowing plot twists, you can bet whodunnit fans would tune into these movies as long as they keep making them.

Luckily for fans, Johnson and Netflix confirmed in 2021 that Knives Out would get not one but two sequels on the platform, and the stage is just about set for Blanc's next case. Below, we're keeping track of everything we know about the third Knives Out film so far.

When will 'Knives Out' 3 be released?

On May 24, 2024, Johnson and Netflix announced that the third Knives Out film, Wake Up Dead Man, will arrive on the streaming giant in 2025. The director gave the news via a motion-art teaser shared on X (formerly Twitter) where the new title is paired with an ominous black casket. In a separate post, Johnson confirmed that the film is set to start production soon.

"I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is," he wrote in a thread. "There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies."

The next Benoit Blanc mystery, the follow-up to Knives Out and Glass Onion, is called Wake Up Dead Man. pic.twitter.com/pdDXRDmwcIMay 24, 2024

Who has been cast in 'Knives Out' 3?

Since it's still early days, none of the Wake Up Dead Man cast has been announced. However, there is one clue so far: None of the cast members in previous Knives Out films have returned for a second appearance. So we can probably eliminate the stellar casts from both the original 2019 film (Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Jaime Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, and Katherine Langford) and Glass Onion (Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Dave Bautista, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, and Edward Norton).

There is a chance one alum could return, as Hugh Grant made a cameo as Blanc's live-in partner Philip, rather than being involved directly in a mystery. (Please give us more Phenoit.)

From left: Birdie (Kate Hudson) Peg (Jessica Henwick), Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), and Lionel (Leslie Odom Jr.), in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. (Image credit: John Wilson/Netflix)

What is the plot of 'Knives Out' 3?

Like with Glass Onion, Johnson and Netflix are tight-lipped about any possible plot for Wake Up Dead Man. All fans currently have to speculate over is the title and a single teaser from the teaser Netflix shared in their official Tudum announcement. In the brief clip, Craig says in his iconic Southern drawl, "In the beginning, the knives came out. Then, behold, the glass was shattered. But my most dangerous case yet is about to be revealed."

So allow your imagination to run wild over the next year before the film's 2025. We'll be scoping out any possible hints until then.