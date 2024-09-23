Demi Moore Reveals She Biked 60 Miles a Day to Lose Post-Baby Weight While Shooting 'Indecent Proposal'

Demi Moore's new horror movie, The Substance, has been making headlines for its gory depiction of an aging starlet who will do anything to stay younger—and in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning on Sept. 22, the "Ghost" star admitted she can relate to her character.

The 61-year-old actress recently opened up about the intense pressure she faced to lose weight after the birth of her second daughter, Scout Willis, in 1991.

Moore—who was living in Malibu with then-husband Bruce Willis— said she embarked on an extreme post-baby weight loss journey that involved biking 30 miles to and from her home to shoot "Indecent Proposal."

"I think [Scout] was, like, five or six months old when we were shooting that," she told the news program. "So, I was feeding her through the night, getting up in the dark with a trainer, with headlamp, biking all the way to Paramount, wherever, even on location where we were shooting; then shooting a full day, which is usually a 12-hour day; and then starting all over again."

The star admitted, "Even just the idea of, like, what I did to my body, it's, like, so crazy, so ridiculous," adding, "I put so much pressure on myself."

Moore attended the Indecent ProposalI premiere with then-husband Bruce Willis. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for being a woman in Hollywood, Moore said she “did have experiences of being told to lose weight, describing the experiences as "embarrassing and humiliating."

Now that she's in her sixties, the Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle actress has a bit more perspective, sharing, "you look back and you kinda go, 'Did it really matter that much?' Probably not."

However, at the time, Moore felt that getting back into shape was "everything."

These days the star is a mom to three and grandmother of one (oldest daughter, Rumer, has a 1-year-old daughter, Louetta) but don't expect her to be an overbearing granny. She told The Jennifer Hudson Show on Sept. 20 that she'll only give parenting advice if it's sought out.

"I am happy to share my experience, strength, and hope," Moore said. "But if I am not, it is better that I just keep my mouth shut.”

As for her body image at 61, the Hollywood icon said she tries to focus on the positive.

"Some days I look and I'm like, 'Wow. That's pretty good,'" she told CBS. "And some days, I catch myself dissecting, hyper-focusing on, you know, things that I don't like."

However, she said she can "catch" herself when she gets too negative. "I can go, 'Yeah, I don't like that loose skin. But, you know, it is what it is. So, I'm gonna make the best of what is, as opposed to chasing what isn't.'"