Daisy Edgar-Jones Wins Wimbledon With Her Matching Linen Set and Gucci Bamboo 1947 Raffia Bag

A known lover of all things Gucci, Daisy Edgar-Jones arrived at Wimbledon in a lightweight matching set, which was ideal for London's heatwave. This isn't the first time the Normal People star has worn a summery Gucci matching set, and her wicker summer bag is becoming somewhat of a mainstay, too.

To watch the men's singles final on July 13, Edgar-Jones enlisted Gucci exclusively to curate her outfit. The actress opted for a $1,600 Gucci Tie-Front Striped Cotton Oxford Camisole and a $1,400 matching Lido Striped Cotton-Poplin Midi Skirt from the fashion house. Featuring blue and white pinstripes and Gucci's iconic logo scattered across the design, the chic matching set is an ideal choice for enjoying the famed tennis tournament.

A Gucci Bamboo 1947 Raffia Bag, which Edgar-Jones has been carrying all summer, and a pair of Gucci Oval Frame Sunglasses helped complete the outfit. The final touch: a pair of pointed-toe slingback pumps.

Daisy Edgar-Jones arrives at Wimbledon 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The centerpiece of Edgar-Jones's outfit was her Gucci wicker bag. The iconic Bamboo 1947 purse works perfectly as a Raffia summer bag—a trend that continues to pop in 2025.

Daisy Edgar-Jones carrying her Gucci wicker bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Everyone from Zoë Kravitz to Margot Robbie has been showing love for Raffia and Jute bags in 2025, making Edgar-Jones's Gucci wicker purse right on trend.

The actress was in great company at Wimbledon on day fourteen, as the Prince and Princess of Wales and two of their kids—Prince George and Princess Charlotte—also attended.