Jennifer Lawrence Says Motherhood Feels "Like a Blister," as Robert Pattinson Reflects on Being a "Completely Different Person" as a Father

"It's brutal and incredible."

Robert Pattinson wears a tuxedo on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet as he poses next to Jennifer Lawrence, who is wearing a white custom Dior gown
(Image credit: Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson attended the premiere of their forthcoming thriller movie, Die, My Love, at Cannes Film Festival on May 17. At a press conference the following day, Lawrence and Pattinson both reflected on the process of becoming parents, and whether welcoming children had changed their approaches to acting.

Die, My Love is based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Ariana Harwicz. The story follows a woman who, after becoming a mother for the first time, experiences postpartum depression and psychosis.

While Lawrence is mother to two children with husband Cooke Maroney, Pattinson has one daughter with partner Suki Waterhouse. At a Cannes Film Festival press conference on Sunday, May 18, Lawrence told attendees (via People), "Having children changes everything. It changes your whole life. It's brutal and incredible."

Pattinson concurred, saying, "I think, in the most unexpected ways, having a baby gives you the biggest trove of energy and inspiration afterward. It's a different kind of energy."

Jennifer Lawrence wears a floaty Dior outfit and carries a luxury Dior handbag for Cannes Film Festival photocall with Robert Pattinson

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson at Cannes Film Festival 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Die My Love
Ariana Harwicz
'Die, My Love'

For Lawrence, the experience of becoming a mother has majorly impacted the way she works. "Not only do they go into every decision of if I'm working, where I'm working, when I'm working—they've taught me," she told the audience. "I mean, I didn't know that I could feel so much, and my job has a lot to do with emotions, and they've opened up the world to me."

The Red Sparrow actress continued, "It's almost like feeling like a blister or something, so sensitive." She subsequently said of her two children, "They've changed my life, obviously, for the best, and they've changed me creatively. I highly recommend having kids, if you want to be an actor."

Jennifer Lawrence wears a black Dior gown after the premiere of Die, My Love alongside Robert Pattinson at Cannes Film Festival

Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence at Cannes in May 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pattinson attempted to downplay his opinions as a father, saying, "It's literally just like what Jennifer said. I'm here just to support." Opening up about the daughter he shares with Waterhouse, the Twilight icon did note, "Ever since she was born, it's reinvigorated the way I approach work, and yeah, you're a completely different person the next day."

