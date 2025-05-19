Jennifer Lawrence Says Motherhood Feels "Like a Blister," as Robert Pattinson Reflects on Being a "Completely Different Person" as a Father
"It's brutal and incredible."
Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson attended the premiere of their forthcoming thriller movie, Die, My Love, at Cannes Film Festival on May 17. At a press conference the following day, Lawrence and Pattinson both reflected on the process of becoming parents, and whether welcoming children had changed their approaches to acting.
Die, My Love is based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Ariana Harwicz. The story follows a woman who, after becoming a mother for the first time, experiences postpartum depression and psychosis.
While Lawrence is mother to two children with husband Cooke Maroney, Pattinson has one daughter with partner Suki Waterhouse. At a Cannes Film Festival press conference on Sunday, May 18, Lawrence told attendees (via People), "Having children changes everything. It changes your whole life. It's brutal and incredible."
Pattinson concurred, saying, "I think, in the most unexpected ways, having a baby gives you the biggest trove of energy and inspiration afterward. It's a different kind of energy."
For Lawrence, the experience of becoming a mother has majorly impacted the way she works. "Not only do they go into every decision of if I'm working, where I'm working, when I'm working—they've taught me," she told the audience. "I mean, I didn't know that I could feel so much, and my job has a lot to do with emotions, and they've opened up the world to me."
The Red Sparrow actress continued, "It's almost like feeling like a blister or something, so sensitive." She subsequently said of her two children, "They've changed my life, obviously, for the best, and they've changed me creatively. I highly recommend having kids, if you want to be an actor."
Pattinson attempted to downplay his opinions as a father, saying, "It's literally just like what Jennifer said. I'm here just to support." Opening up about the daughter he shares with Waterhouse, the Twilight icon did note, "Ever since she was born, it's reinvigorated the way I approach work, and yeah, you're a completely different person the next day."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Dakota Johnson's $56,000 Earrings Are the Star of the Cannes Film Festival
She loves a glitzy Gucci moment.
-
Meghan Markle Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Her "Love Story" With Prince Harry
"Love wins."
-
20 Pieces That Define the Ultimate Minimalist Summer Capsule
These are the only basics you'll need this summer.
-
Princess Diana's Blue Cannes Gown Isn't the Only French Girl Dress She Wore to the Film Festival 38 Years Ago
It's right on trend for 2025.
-
Princess Beatrice Discusses "Sheer Worry" During Second Pregnancy After Learning Daughter Athena Would Arrive Early
"The uncertainty leaves you with an overwhelming fear of the unknown."
-
How Zendaya Helped Co-Star Robert Pattinson When He Was "Going Crazy" for Three Days Over a Scene
The pair star in the upcoming movie 'The Drama'.
-
Olivia Culpo Announces She's Pregnant With Her First Child With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey
The model shared photos of her baby bump, along with the caption, "next chapter, motherhood."
-
Why Suki Waterhouse Once Found Robert Pattinson Asleep Holding Knives
"Why do you have two knives in your face and you're sleeping?!"
-
Robert Pattinson Says His and Suki Waterhouse's Daughter "Doesn't Smell Like Other Babies"
In true Edward Cullen fashion, Pattinson can identify his baby's "incredible" smell.
-
Pregnant Princess Beatrice Could Follow in Her Mom's Footsteps With This Sweet Royal Baby Naming Tradition
The possibilities are endless.
-
Cameron Diaz Was "Just Trying to Stay Alive…Like Every Other Mother" During 10-Year Hiatus From Acting
"I was not keeping up with any kind of training...I said no to everything."