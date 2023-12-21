Eugene Levy, His Wife (No, Not Moira Rose), and Daughter Show Up To Support Dan Levy at ‘Good Grief’ Premiere

A family that attends a premiere together, stays together!



On Tuesday, Dec. 19, proud dad Eugene Levy attended the Los Angeles, California premiere of Netflix's new movie Good Grief at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in support of his son, Dan Levy, who wrote, directed and stars in the film.



The 77-year-old patriarch of the Levy family and beloved American Pie franchise dad wasn't alone, of course—he showed up alongside his daughter, Sarah Levy, and wife of 46 years, Deborah Divine.



Good Grief is a comedy drama film, following Marc (played by Levy) who attempts to overcome his profound grief in the wake of his husband's untimely death.

The movie also stars Himesh Patel and Ruth Negga, who both play Levy’s friends who come to his aid while also navigating their own relationship issues.



“Good Grief is a cautionary tale about friendship and loss and all the mess that comes with it when the truth is something you’ve evaded for most of your life,” Levy told Netflix's Tudum. “It’s funny, it’s bittersweet, it’s a project that’s helped me work through my own grief. And I hope it does the same for other people as well.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Entertainment is something of a family affair for the Levy brood—Eugene, Sarah and Dan Levy all famously starred alongside each other in the hit comedy television series Schitt's Creek.



Eugene and his son, Dan, were also writers for the show, along with Martin Short and writers David West Read and Kevin White.



In a 2021 interview with TODAY, Dan Levy opened up about working with his father and what made their on-set relationship so special.



“You have to really respect the person you're working with and I think when you do, it makes for a very easy go of things,” he said at the time. “I have so long admired what my dad had done and … I think he really let me have space to find my own footing.”



He went on to add that his father taught him that "there's so much generosity" to "great comedy."

“You have to just give people space," he continued. "There's just such a joy in knowing that you have each other's back.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not to be left out, the 64-year-old family matriarch is a producer and screenwriter, with production credits on the '90s TV shows Another World and Higgins Boys and Gruber, as reported by People. She was also a production manager on Search for Tomorrow and was a screenwriter on the TV series Maniac Mansion.



During his acceptance speech at the 2020 Emmy Awards for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, Eugene Levy credited his wife for his family's entertainment success.

I first want to thank my darling wife of 43 years, Deb Divine, for all the love, support and sage counsel over the years," Levy said at the time. "I wouldn't be up here without you, Deb. I love you."



They may not be Johnny and Moira Rose in real life, but the Eugene Levy and Deborah Divine are easily the most adorable, low-key long-lasting couple in Hollywood.