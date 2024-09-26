Calling all rom-com fans: You will want to watch Nobody Wants This. To prove it, we only need to tell you six words: Adam Brody plays a hot rabbi. The Internet-beloved The O.C. alum stars alongside Kristen Bell in this 10-episode love story, created by Erin Foster and loosely inspired by her own experience of falling for a Jewish man as a shiksa, a.k.a a non-Jewish woman. In the series, Bell plays Joanne, an agnostic sex-and-dating podcaster, who instantly connects with unconventional, cool rabbi Noah (Brody). Though the pair seem perfect for each other, they have to navigate societal obstacles to their relationship, from sabotaging families to Noah's dream of becoming head rabbi.

By the end of the premiere season, Noah and Joanne's love story is far from over, leaving fans wondering when the must-watch TV series will return for more heart-fluttering episodes. Below, read on to learn everything we know so far about Nobody Wants This season 2.

Has 'Nobody Wants This' been renewed for Season 2?

As of September 26 (the day of the show's release, to be fair), Netflix has not given any word on whether Nobody Wants This will be renewed for season 2. As with most of its releases, the streaming giant will likely wait for a few weeks of viewing figures to decide whether or not the rom-com is popular enough to warrant investing into more episodes.

When would 'Nobody Wants This' season 2 be released?

Depending on how quickly Netflix gives the green light, Nobody Wants This season 2 could make a very quick return. Per What's On Netflix, the romance series was filmed between January and April 2024, before eventually making its debut in September. With such a quick timeline, we could maybe even get new episodes before the end of 2025.

Who in the 'Nobody Wants This' cast would return for season 2?

In addition to stars Kristen Bell (Joanne) and Adam Brody (Noah), all of Nobody Wants This's recurring cast members are expected to return for a possible season 2, including Justine Lupe (Morgan), Timothy Simons (Sasha), Jackie Tohn (Esther), Emily Arlook (Rebecca), Sherry Cola (Ashley), Tovah Feldshuh (Bina), Paul Ben-Victor (Ilan), Stephanie Faracy (Lynn), and Michael Hitchcock (Henry). Hopefully D'Arcy Carden will also be back as Joanne's friend Ryann, to continue her and Bell's mini-The Good Place reunion.

What would 'Nobody Wants This' season 2 be about?

Spoilers for the Nobody Wants This season 1 finale ahead. Season 1 of Nobody Wants This ends with Joanne and Noah's future together in question. (Perfect for a season 2 renewal, less so for our hearts.) Everything seemed headed for a happy ending when Joanne crashed Miriam's Big-Apple bat mitzvah, and told Noah that she'd made the decision to convert to Judaism. (Very Charlotte York of her.) However, as the night went on, Joanne began to realize that she wasn't ready to make the extremely personal transition, and take on the pressure of representing the faith as a rabbi's wife. By the end of the night, Noah was on cloud nine after learning he was set to become the next head rabbi, but Joanne admitted to him that she was not ready to convert and didn't know if she would ever be."

Though Noah still wanted to work things out, Joanne ended the relationship, telling a devastated Noah, "You can’t have both and I would never make you choose." They appeared to both accept the heartbreaking reality as Joanne boarded the shuttle to leave the party. However, when she disembarked at the parking lot, Noah was already standing by her car waiting for her. “Well, you were right. I can’t have both,” he told her, before pulling her into a passionate kiss. And with that, Nobody Wants This season 1 ends.

Following that dramatic cliffhanger, season 2 of Nobody Wants This will likely follow the couple as they fight to make their relationship work against even more pushback. Noah's family will likely not be happy with him choosing Joanne over the head rabbi gig, and the sacrifice may weigh on Noah once the butterflies from that last kiss wears off. Meanwhile, Joanne still has a lot to learn about Judaism, and we'll have to see whether she ever decides to convert solely for herself and not just for Noah. Here's hoping that everything works out for these lovebirds in the end (after a couple more seasons, of course).