Meet the Cast of 'You' Season 5
A handful of familiar faces and new characters populate Joe Goldberg's last stand in the final installment of the Netflix hit.
After nine years, the Netflix thriller You has reached the end of Joe Goldberg's story. In its fifth and final season, the series based on Caroline Kepnes' books of the same name brings Joe (Penn Badgley) back to his original stomping ground in NYC, where the former lonely boy (sorry, wrong show) is now the loyal husband to corporate-heir-turned-CEO Kate Lockwood (Charlotte Ritchie). Though he plays the part of law-abiding citizen, Joe's homicidal tendencies can't stay buried for long, especially when he meets his latest obsession, mysterious romance writer Bronte (Madeline Brewer). This may sound like a very familiar setup, but don't worry—by You season 5's ending, Joe Goldberg gets what he deserves.
For its final installment, You has gathered another cast of talented television actors and rising stars, while also bringing back familiar faces from the show's run. Below, read on for everything you need to know about the stars of You season 5. (If you need to catch up on the previous casts, we've got you covered for season 3 and season 4.)
Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg
Penn Badgley, 38, returns for one more season as Joe Goldberg, the Internet's favorite serial killer. In recent years, the Gossip Girl alum has co-hosted the podcast PodCrushed, and starred in Ariana Grande's 2024 "The Boy Is Mine" music video. Next up, he and his PodCrushed co-hosts Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari are releasing the book Crushmore: Essays on Love, Loss, and Coming-of-Age, out October 2025. Badgley is also expecting twins with his wife Domino Kirke; the couple already share a 4-year-old boy, and he is stepdad to her eldest son.
Madeline Brewer as Bronte
Bronte, the new leading lady of season 5, becomes the latest object of Joe's obsession. After discovering the couch-surfer foraging in a closed Mooney's, Joe hires her to work in the revitalized shop, and the pair bond over book-trope debates. Little does Joe know, the "manic pixie dream girl," in the actress's words, is hiding some major secrets connected to Joe's past.
Madeline Brewer, 32, is a longtime TV actress who's best known for playing Tricia in Netflix's Orange Is the New Black—which was her acting debut—and Janine in Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale. The New Jersey native's other notable credits include Netflix's Hemlock Grove and the 2019 film Hustlers.
Charlotte Ritchie as Kate Lockwood
You season 4 addition Charlotte Ritchie, 35, returns in season 5 as Kate Lockwood, Joe's wealthy wife who's now the CEO of her family corporation. Three years after the events of season 4, Kate is also now stepmother to Joe's son Henry, and believes that Joe's done with his murdering past.
Ritchie grew up in London and got her start as a stage and screen actress, appearing the British series Call the Midwife, Doctor Who, and Grantchester, as well as the Netflix dramedy Feel Good. Most recently, she played Alison on the CBS sitcom Ghosts from 2019 to 2023, and she also had a supporting role in the 2023 blockbuster Wonka.
Anna Camp as Reagan Lockwood-Jacobs and Maddie Lockwood
Anna Camp, 42, does double-duty as Kate's twin half-sisters Reagan and Maddie, who also serve on the Lockwood Corp. board. While PR maven Maddie seems more kind-hearted, Reagan (seen above) is an unrelenting girlboss who believes that Kate stole the CEO position out from under her.
South Carolina native Camp is a prolific TV actor, who has appeared in shows including True Blood, Glee, Mad Men, The Mindy Project, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Good Girls Revolt, Perfect Harmony, and Hysteria!. On the film side, she's best known for playing Aubrey Posen in the Pitch Perfect franchise.
Pete Ploszek as Harrison Jacobs
Reagan's golden-retriever husband Harrison (above, right) is played by Pete Ploszek, 38. The Princeton and USC grad has appeared in the movies Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014), Captain Marvel, Terminator: Dark Fate, and Babylon. On the TV side, he's best known for his roles in Teen Wolf and Liberty Crossing.
Griffin Matthews as Teddy
Kate has one loyal ally within the Lockwood family: her stepbrother Teddy, who she hired with after returning to NYC. As a brand-new member of the inner circle, Teddy needs to decide whether being a powerful Lockwood is worth the cost.
Griffin Matthews, 43, is a Pittsburgh-born actor who started his career in theater; he won a Richard Rodgers Award in 2014 for the musical Witness Uganda, which he and his husband Matt Gould created based on their experience in the Peace Corps. Matthews went on to appear in the TV series Dear White People, The Flight Attendant, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Genius: MLK, as well as the 2023 rom-com Your Place or Mine.
Frankie DeMaio as Henry Goldberg
Season 5 sees Joe reunite with his toddler son Henry, who Joe welcomed his first wife Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) back in season 3. Henry's played by Frankie DeMaio, a child actor born in 2014 who makes his major acting debut in You.
Tom Francis as Clayton
Clayton, Bronte's asshole ex, is played by Tom Francis, 25, in the English actor's first onscreen role. He's best known as a stage actor, who won a Laurence Olivier Award for his starring role in Sunset Boulevard, and then made his Broadway debut when the show transferred to NYC. Next up, Francis is set to appear in the Noah Baumbach film Jay Kelly, as well as the Netflix film The Mosquito Bowl: A Game Of Life And Death In World War II.
Natasha Behnam as Dominique
Bronte and Clayton's friend Dominique (above, right) is played by Natasha Behnam (she/they), a queer Iranian-American actress and comedian from Southern California. She's best known for playing Lola Rahaii in the short-lived Max series The Girls on the Bus.
Nava Mau as Detective Marquez
Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau, 32, appears in season 5 as a detective investigating [spoiler]. The actress, filmmaker, and cultural worker is next set to star in the upcoming comedy-thriller The Dregs.
Elizabeth Lail as Guinevere Beck
You season 1 lead Elizabeth Lail, 33, returns to the Netflix series once again, for more flashbacks as Joe's story comes full circle. Since starring in season 1 in 2017, the Texas-born actress has appeared in the Max reboot of Gossip Girl, the NBC drama Ordinary Joe, and the Five Nights at Freddy's horror franchise.
