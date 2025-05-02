Netflix's new series The Four Seasons gives a classic friendship comedy an expanded update. Created by Tina Fey and 30 Rock alums Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, the eight-episode show is based on Alan Alda's 1981 comedy film of the same name, and follows a longtime friend group comprised of three middle-aged couples as they reunite for four vacations. When one of the couples find themselves on the rocks, all six of the friends have to reckon with the lives they've built and the choices they continue to make.

To tell this story, Netflix gathered a troupe of TV and film legends—just try and count the Emmys and Golden Globes among them—as well as some talented young Broadway stars. Below, read on for everything to know about the cast of The Four Seasons.

Tina Fey as Kate

(Image credit: Jon Pack/Netflix)

Kate is the glue that holds the friendship together: She and Jack are college sweethearts, Danny is practically her brother, and Nick is Jack's former co-worker who joined the group decades ago. Though his friends know she's as sarcastic as she is loyal, sometimes she can get a bit overbearing.

Tina Fey, 54, worked on Saturday Night Live from 1997 to 2006; during her tenure, she became SNL's first female head writer, and also served as a cast member and co-anchor of Weekend Update. After SNL, she co-created and starred in the acclaimed NBC comedy 30 Rock, and starred in projects like Date Night (co-starring Will Ferrell), Sisters, and Only Murders in the Building. She has co-created and executive-produced shows including Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Great News, Girls5eva, and Mr. Mayor. She also the co-writer behind the Mean Girls franchise, including the 2004 film, the 2018 stage musical, and the 2024 movie musical.

Will Forte as Jack

(Image credit: Jon Pack/Netflix)

Jack, a sweet and earnest history teacher, has been in love with his wife Kate since college. Though he tries to take life as it comes and keep a positive attitude, he's not the best at handling uncomfortable situations.

Will Forte, 54, is a prolific actor and comedian who was previously a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 2002-2010. Outside of SNL, he's best known for the 2010 film and 2021 TV show MacGruber, based on his original character of the same name, as well as the post-apocalyptic comedy The Last Man on Earth and the Netflix crime series Bodkin. In addition to overlapping at SNL for four years, he and Fey previously worked together on 30 Rock and the 2008 comedy Baby Mama.

Steve Carell as Nick

(Image credit: Jon Pack/Netflix)

Nick is a successful finance exec with a loving wife of 25 years and a daughter in college. Though he seems to have it all, Nick is secretly very unhappy, until a big decision changes everything about his life, including his longest friendships.

Steve Carell, 62, is best known as the comedy legend behind The Office's Michael Scott and Despicable Me's Gru, as well as beloved movies like the Anchorman series; The 40-Year-Old Virgin; Date Night; and Crazy, Stupid, Love. Since his breakout dramatic role in the sports drama Foxcatcher, he has also starred in The Big Short, Battle of the Sexes, Vice, and Beautiful Boy, as well as the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show and the FX series The Patient. Steve and his wife of 30 years, Nancy Carell, co-created the TBS sitcom Angie Tribeca.

Kerri Kenney-Silver as Anne

(Image credit: Jon Pack/Netflix)

Anne is a ceramicist who has been married to Nick for 25 years. Though they seem like a picture-perfect couple to their longtime friends, the series sees Anne going through some major life changes—and a journey of rediscovering herself.

Kerri Kenney-Silver, 55, is an actress and comedian best known for co-creating and starring as Trudy Wiegel on the mockumentary sitcom Reno 911!. Her other notable TV credits include The State, The Ellen Show, Love, 2 Broke Girls, Superstore, and Miracle Workers. She has also served as a voice actress on shows like Buzz Lightyear of Star Command, Invader Zim, Kim Possible, Adventure Time, Harvey Beaks, and The Great North.

Colman Domingo as Danny

(Image credit: Jon Pack/Netflix)

Interior decorator Danny is a carefree, globe-trotting creative, who's best known for his polished wardrobe and his adorable relationship with his husband Claude. Though he's close with the entire group, he and Kate know each other the best—and at times get on each other's nerves the most.

Colman Domingo, 55, is a Philadelphia-born actor, playwright, and director with a prolific career across TV, film, and theater. His most well-known screen roles include Victor Strand in Fear of the Walking Dead, Ali in Euphoria (for which he won an Emmy), Bayard Rustin in Rustin (his first Oscar nomination), and John "Divine G" Whitfield in Sing Sing (his second Oscar nom). With Rustin, Domingo became the first Afro-Latino to receive a Best Actor nomination, as well as the the first American openly gay man to receive an Oscar nom for playing a gay character. A few days after The Four Seasons' premiere, Domingo will serve as a co-chair for the 2025 Met Gala.

Marco Calvani as Claude

(Image credit: Jon Pack/Netflix)

Claude is Danny's caring Italian husband, and the men have built a lovely life together. However, Claude devotes himself to taking care of Danny after a health scare, which makes their relationship more smothering than sexy.

Marco Calvani, 44, was born in Tuscany, Italy, and started out as an actor before dedicating his career to directing and playwriting. Last year, he released his acclaimed debut feature film High Tide, which starred Marisa Tomei and his husband, Brazilian actor Marco Pigossi. Fun fact: Calvani is real-life friends with Colman and Raúl Domingo, and Raúl recommended Calvini for the Four Seasons role.

Erika Henningsen as Ginny

(Image credit: Jon Pack/Netflix)

Ginny, a 32-year-old dental hygienist, is the odd millennial out among the Gen X friend group, and the easygoing and adventurous yoga devotee introduces the squad to a more youthful mindset.

Erika Henningsen, 32, is a musical theater actress who originated the role of Cady Heron in the stage musical Mean Girls, where she first worked with Fey. She's currently starring as Sandra Dee in the Broadway jukebox musical Just in Time. On the TV side, she's best known for playing Young Gloria in Girls5eva, and Charlie Morningstar on the Prime Video animated comedy Hazbin Hotel.

Julia Lester as Lila

(Image credit: Jon Pack/Netflix)

Nick and Anne's thespian daughter Lila, who gives a scene-stealing performance in the college-set "Fall" episodes, is played by Julia Lester, 25. The L.A. native and former child actor got her breakout role in 2019, starring in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for the Disney show's entire run. In 2023, Lester received a Tony nomination for her Broadway debut as Little Red Riding Hood in Into the Woods. She's currently starring in the play All Nighter, which runs in NYC through May.

Ashlyn Maddox as Beth

(Image credit: Jon Pack/Netflix)

Kate and Jack's daughter college-aged daughter Beth is played by Ashlyn Maddox. The Houston-born actress made her Broadway debut in the 2023 revival of Parade; last year she appeared alongside Christian Borle and Krysta Rodriguez for a Kennedy Center production of Bye Bye Birdie. She made her TV debut in a 2024 episode of Law & Order.

Alan Alda as Don

Alan Alda, the man who wrote, directed, and starred in the original 1981 film has a brief cameo as Anne's father Don in the Netflix remake. (For those curious, Alda played Jack in the original). The 89-year-old TV legend counts six Emmys, six Golden Globes, three Tonys, and an Oscar nomination among his many accolades. He's best known for playing Captain Benjamin Franklin "Hawkeye" Pierce in the war sitcom M*A*S*H. In recent years, he has appeared in the Netflix film Marriage Story, as well as the shows Broad City, The Good Fight, and Ray Donovan.