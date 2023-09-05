Gigi Hadid on Balancing Work and Motherhood: “You Have to Be Intentional”

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Gigi Hadid may be a supermodel, but when it comes to the ever elusive work/life balance, she’s just like the rest of us, attempting to balance her work with co-parenting her three-year-old daughter, Khai, with ex Zayn Malik. Speaking with NET-A-PORTER about her work as creative director for her label, Guest in Residence , Hadid said it’s important to her that “the jobs I choose to fill that time with have to be ones that are fulfilling to me.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I think when you are a parent, you have to be intentional because now, I literally have half the time,” she said. “I work when my daughter is with her dad, and that’s the time I have.”

Of that time, “I will literally fit in as many jobs as I can on those days,” Hadid said. “I’m sometimes a crazy person, but if it means a lot to me, then I do it.”

In her downtime with Khai, Hadid opened up about trying out some old hobbies with her daughter, like crocheting or ceramics. She revealed she recently spent a six-hour flight crocheting a unicorn for her daughter, laughing as she recounted that “it’s just a blob with a horn and eyes. It’s hilarious.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Khai and Hadid also bond professionally, as Khai serves as a “fit model” for Guest in Residence’s upcoming kids’ collection. “Khai and her best friend are our fit models,” Hadid said. “They come into the office, Khai tries on one dress and then she’s like, ‘Do you want to go to the donut store?’”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)