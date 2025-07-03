A Horse Accident Will Alter Plans for the Future Queen of the Netherlands as She Announces New Path

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's eldest daughter, Princess Catharina-Amalia, has a bright future ahead as the heir to the Dutch throne, but for the moment, the 21-year-old is carrying on with her studies. This week, the Dutch royal family announced the Princess of Orange will be taking on a bachelor's degree in Dutch law and will also train to become a military reservist—but the royal's recent horse accident will prevent her from taking part in some of these activities.

On Monday, June 30, Princess Catharina-Amalia—who had surgery for a broken arm on June 10 after falling off her horse—joined her parents along with sisters Princess Ariane, 18, and Princess Alexia, 20, for the family's annual summer photo call. The event was postponed from its original June date following the Princess of Orange's accident.

Per a statement from the palace, Catharina-Amalia—who goes by Amalia—is nearly done with her bachelor's degree in politics, psychology, law and economics at the University of Amsterdam. In the fall, she'll begin another bachelor's degree in Dutch law at the university and will also attend the Defensity College to become a military reservist for the next two years. However, her arm injury will slightly alter her entry into the program.

The Princess of Orange, seen on June 18 with King Willem-Alexander, wore her arm in a sling after her surgery. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amalia's arm was covered in a large bandage during the family's summer photo call on June 30. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Dutch royal family is seen at Huis ten Bosch Palace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Due to the recent fracture in her arm, she cannot participate in all physical components right away," the statement read. "Amalia will start with that after recovery." It's unclear how long it will take for the Princess of Orange—who is an avid equestrian—to fully recover from the surgery.

The princess appeared in public for the first time after the accident on June 18, joining King Willem-Alexander for a military event while wearing her arm in a sling. During the family's summer photo call, Amalia's arm was covered in a large bandage, but she didn't let that stop her from making a fashion statement.

The princess wore a wore a cropped, backless green floral blouse by Danish brand Rotate Birger Christensen, pairing it with white jeans, Celine sunglasses and green Adidas sneakers.

As for her future studies, the palace added, "The goal of Defensity College is to offer students a meaningful side job during their studies and to increase the visibility and connection between the armed forces and society."