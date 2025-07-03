It’s Natalie Portman’s world, and we’re just living in it. On July 2, the actress was seen in New York City shooting scenes for her new movie Good Sex. She was walking down each city block in my dream wardrobe—a structured gray blazer, black shorts, and classic Ray Ban sunnies—but what I really honed in on were the details that really make any look: her classic hair, makeup, and nails.

To start, Portman’s hair was a bit longer than the lob that she was sporting just a few weeks ago while at the French Open, but it was still styled in her now signature middle part. A few curls added volume toward the ends of her hair, allowing it to frame her face beautifully. The brunette hair color contrasted perfectly with her pink lip, which complemented her rosy blush. Soft, satin skin defined her complexion makeup, completing her soft summer glam.

Natalie Portman is seen on the set of "Good Sex" on July 02, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for her nails, Portman kept things simple by opting for a shorter, more natural length instead of acrylic or BIAB extensions. She kept the polish shade within the color family, opting for a raspberry-pink hue that popped against her wardrobe’s neutral color palette. A glossy top coat added a bit of shine to the look.

Monochromatic beauty details are an easy way to look put together, and it’s a hack that I keep in my back pocket when I know I have a big event coming up. A trendy cherry red looks good on everyone, but the theory applies across any color that you regularly incorporate into your makeup routine. If you’re looking to recreate Portman’s pink on pink look at home, keep reading for the products that will give you the perfect chic monochromatic makeup look. They may just become a part of your daily beauty uniform.

