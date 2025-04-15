Gigi Hadid Responds to a Comment About Hiding Her Daughter's Face on Instagram

Like many parents, Gigi Hadid has chosen to keep her daughter Khai's face off of social media. Unlike many parents, Gigi Hadid is a massively famous supermodel with 77 million followers on Instagram. With that comes plenty of unnecessary criticism. But, in a new post, Hadid chose to focus on a positive comment she received about her parenting.

On April 11, Hadid shared a series of new photos on her Instagram. "I'm sorry," she wrote in the caption. "I dump quarterly I think it’s just how my brain works lol. This is what we did while the snow melted."

The post includes a snap from Hadid’s work with her line, Guest in Residence, a photo of her getting her hair done, pictures of a visit to Paris, and a video of her walking in the most recent Schiaparelli show. There are also photos of Khai that keep the four-year-old's face hidden. One shows her riding a bike and one shows her practicing writing letters. In a second post, Hadid shared more pics of her kid, including her playing near a creek.

In the comments, the user @adellamaharani wrote, "Even without showing her face, we can feel how loved and special Khai is." Hadid wrote back, "this means a lot :)" The follower then added, "Aww, I’m so happy you saw it! You’re doing an amazing job, mama!"

Hadid spoke out about not showing her daughter's face on social media back in 2021 when Khai was nine months old. As reported by People, in an open letter posted on her Instagram story, Hadid asked that if paparazzi get images of Khai, her face be blurred if they are circulated.

In the letter, Hadid noted that she and Khai's father, her then-partner Zayn Malik, walked Khai around without her stroller's sun shade when they were at home, but when they visited New York City, they tried to keep her covered. This was becoming more difficult as Khai got older. Plus, they wanted her to be able to enjoy her surroundings.

"To the paparazzi, press, and beloved fan accounts, you know we have never intentionally shared our daughter’s face on social media," Hadid wrote. "Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen."

She continued, "It would mean the world to us, as we take our daughter to see and explore NYC and the world, if you would PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE blur her face out of the images, if and when she is caught on camera."

In addition to trying to protect her own daughter, the Next in Fashion host added, "I hope this can continue the conversation to protect minors in the media, even if they come from a public family."

Even without showing Khai's face, Hadid's fans still love seeing moments from her life as a mom. In addition to the comment she responded to, other fans wrote, "my gosh khai is already growing up so fast," "Khai is the cutest!!! Khai is so lucky to have Gigi as her mother," and "wait— not khai learning to WRITE omg we are really aunties."