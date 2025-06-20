Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Photos of Daughter Khai

Cookie cakes! Central park! Goats in the house! It looks like Gigi Hadid and her daughter, Khai, had a very fun spring. In a new post on her Instagram, Hadid shared a series of photos with the caption, "thru spring 🐌💌" that summed up spring 2025 with her four-year-old. Of course, given that she's one of the most famous supermodels in the world, there's also some footage from really chill, no-big-deal events like the Met Gala and the launch of her campaign with Havaianas mixed in.

The images show Hadid and Khai spending time in New York City's Central Park, Khai playing with another child by a stream, Khai and Hadid holding hands, and cookie cakes and cupcakes celebrating the end of the school year. There's also a photo of Khai indoors with some goats. The half-eaten carrot in Khai's hand and a couple of carrots that can be seen just outside of the open door really tell a tale of how these goats got inside (Hadid does live on a farm, by the way, so this isn't totally out of left field.)

There's also a photo of "Khai's Breakfast Menu", a very cute illustrated menu of Khai's breakfast options that lists "Mama" as the "executive chef". This parenting moment in particular got some shoutouts in the comments section. Hadid's step-sister Sara Foster wrote, "Khais breakfast menu for the win 🥇" and model Elsa Hosk commented, "The breakfast menu 🥰❤️ best mama!!"

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

It is pretty rare for Hadid to post photos of Khai, who she shares with her ex, singer Zayn Malik, but she does do so occasionally and always without Khai's face visible. Back in April, the 30-year-old posted a summary of the beginning of the year that featured her kid. In the caption of that post, she wrote, "I’m sorry I dump quarterly I think it’s just how my brain works lol. This is what we did while the snow melted."

On that post, Hadid responded to a commenter who praised her as a mother.

The user @adellamaharani wrote, "Even without showing her face, we can feel how loved and special Khai is." Hadid responded, "this means a lot :)"

The fan wrote back added, "Aww, I’m so happy you saw it! You’re doing an amazing job, mama!"

Based on how jealous I personally am of those cookie cakes and that breakfast menu, I have to agree.