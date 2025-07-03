Not all yellows are created equal, as evidenced by the butter versus lemon versus turmeric yellow debate happening online. According to Hailey Bieber's Instagram Stories, "butter yellow is played out," so a new variation of the sunny shade has to take its place. Will it be Bieber's light lemon or timeless turmeric à la Beyoncé?

On July 3, Serena Williams proved she's team turmeric all the way, at a summery pre-Wimbledon soirée in London. Inside the Vesper Bar at The Dorchester, the tennis legend savored caviar and cocktails in a flowy sundress by Farm Rio. Her Sand Garden Midi Dress featured thin spaghetti straps, an asymmetrical neckline, and subtle pleats along the ankle-length skirt. The daytime dress also brought the flora and fauna of Farm Rio's Brazilian HQ to London, courtesy of an oversize flower on the neckline, a Boston fern leaf, and cascading roses toward the hem.

Serena Williams enjoyed cocktails and caviar in a Farm Rio sundress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

FARM RIO Sand Garden Lenzing Ecovero Euroflax Midi Dress $360 at farmrio.com

The yellow cotton appeared slightly richer than lemon or butter. Its darker tone had a nostalgic, '70s-inspired finish mirroring the Fall 2025 runway circuit. Schiaparelli's take on the trend was just as dusty as Farm Rio's. A model wore a striped trio of turmeric pieces, including a baggy button-down and Bermuda shorts.

On the Bottega Veneta catwalk, meanwhile, the color stood out amongst deep burgundy and maroon silhouettes. A turtleneck turmeric moment included delicate drapery from the elongated sleeves to the asymmetrical skirt. A few days later, Saint Laurent leaned into the hue's nostalgic aura with bohemian open-front blouses that popped against olive green trousers.

A model wore a turmeric yellow two-piece on the Schiaparelli Spring 2025 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The turmeric trend continued on the Bottega Veneta Spring 2025 catwalk. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A turmeric blouse shined during the Saint Laurent show. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Turmeric appears to be a signature shade for celebs on Euro summer getaways. During Paris Men's Fashion Week, Beyoncé approved the shade with a custom Louis Vuitton clutch. Her all-white Stella McCartney suit acted as a blank canvas to project the bold color.

A few days later, Rihanna followed suit with a rare re-issue of Dior's Book Tote, straight from the Spring 2026 Men's collection. It marked the first accessory drop from the atelier's new creative director, Jonathan Anderson.

On June 24, Beyoncé approved the turmeric trend with a bright Louis Vuitton clutch. (Image credit: Backgrid)

With Serena Williams's fresh endorsement, the retro color is well on its way to butter yellow status.

