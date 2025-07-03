Butter Yellow Is No Match for the Color Trend Coating Serena Williams's Perfect Sundress
It's the unofficial shade of Euro summer style.
Not all yellows are created equal, as evidenced by the butter versus lemon versus turmeric yellow debate happening online. According to Hailey Bieber's Instagram Stories, "butter yellow is played out," so a new variation of the sunny shade has to take its place. Will it be Bieber's light lemon or timeless turmeric à la Beyoncé?
On July 3, Serena Williams proved she's team turmeric all the way, at a summery pre-Wimbledon soirée in London. Inside the Vesper Bar at The Dorchester, the tennis legend savored caviar and cocktails in a flowy sundress by Farm Rio. Her Sand Garden Midi Dress featured thin spaghetti straps, an asymmetrical neckline, and subtle pleats along the ankle-length skirt. The daytime dress also brought the flora and fauna of Farm Rio's Brazilian HQ to London, courtesy of an oversize flower on the neckline, a Boston fern leaf, and cascading roses toward the hem.
The yellow cotton appeared slightly richer than lemon or butter. Its darker tone had a nostalgic, '70s-inspired finish mirroring the Fall 2025 runway circuit. Schiaparelli's take on the trend was just as dusty as Farm Rio's. A model wore a striped trio of turmeric pieces, including a baggy button-down and Bermuda shorts.
On the Bottega Veneta catwalk, meanwhile, the color stood out amongst deep burgundy and maroon silhouettes. A turtleneck turmeric moment included delicate drapery from the elongated sleeves to the asymmetrical skirt. A few days later, Saint Laurent leaned into the hue's nostalgic aura with bohemian open-front blouses that popped against olive green trousers.
Turmeric appears to be a signature shade for celebs on Euro summer getaways. During Paris Men's Fashion Week, Beyoncé approved the shade with a custom Louis Vuitton clutch. Her all-white Stella McCartney suit acted as a blank canvas to project the bold color.
A few days later, Rihanna followed suit with a rare re-issue of Dior's Book Tote, straight from the Spring 2026 Men's collection. It marked the first accessory drop from the atelier's new creative director, Jonathan Anderson.
With Serena Williams's fresh endorsement, the retro color is well on its way to butter yellow status.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.