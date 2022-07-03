Halsey Says Getting an Abortion Saved Their Life After Suffering Miscarriage

Halsey is opening up about suffering three miscarriages, one of which resulted in an abortion. In response to the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling, the “Nightmare” singer wrote an essay in Vogue about their experience.

“I rewrote my will during the third trimester of my pregnancy,” they revealed. Halsey is now mom to son Ender Ridley, who they welcomed in July 2021 with partner Alev Aydin.

They continued, “After my past experiences, I was prepared for the worst. I gave detailed instructions regarding the donation of my organs should I die or be declared brain-dead, meaning if my heart beat on but my brain wasn’t functioning, the state would have permission to cut into my warm and still flush flesh and take my organs to save other lives.”

The singer pointed out the irony of that situation within the abortion debate: “How funny that while my own heart would amount to nothing more than a series of involuntary movements on an operating table, a beating heart in my womb could mean I couldn’t consent to saving my own life.”

They added that “this is what some people who wish to see the end of abortion rights believe is right.” However, Halsey’s experience has only made them more fiercely supportive of people having the right to choose.

“Many people have asked me if, since carrying a child to term after years of struggling to do so, I have reconsidered my stance on abortion,” they wrote. “The answer is firmly no. In fact, I have never felt more strongly about it. My abortion saved my life and gave way for my son to have his. Every person deserves the right to choose when, if, and how they have this dangerous and life-altering experience. I will hold my son in one arm, and fight with all my might with the other.”