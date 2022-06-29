Halsey Shuts Down Fans Who Left Phoenix Concert During Pro-Choice Speech

Halsey isn’t fazed by their fans who left a recent concert during a speech supporting women’s rights. The “Bad at Love” singer used their recent concert to speak out about the ramifications of the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade , which made access to safe and legal abortions a constitutional right .

During a Sunday night concert in Phoenix, Halsey took to the stage to address the recent decision and its detrimental effects on Americans. Some fans seemingly took issue with their stance because they walked out of the concert.

They tweeted, "downside of doing outdoor venues: no door to hit them on the way out 👋🏼," on Monday in response to a fan’s tweet about the walkout.

downside of doing outdoor venues: no door to hit them on the way out 👋🏼 https://t.co/qc8q8mshd9June 28, 2022 See more

"The truth is that my heart breaks looking out into this audience because I see so many people who deserve to have incredible lives, who deserve the right to healthcare that they need, who deserve the right to choose themselves in a situation where there is a choice," they said at the Arizona concert, per People. "I'm hoping every single one of you, and I don't want you to ever have to be in a situation where you don't have access to that."

They added, "If you don't like it, I don't know why you came to a Halsey concert, because I've never been shy that this is how [I feel]."

This isn’t the first time that Halsey has used a concert to speak out about abortion. During a different concert in Dallas on Tuesday, Halsey gave a similar speech, and led chants of "F— [Texas Attorney General] Ken Paxton!" and "F— [Governor] Greg Abbott!"

Halsey joins a long list of celebrities who have shown outrage over the latest SCOTUS decision.