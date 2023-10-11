The Washington, D.C. Home Jackie Kennedy Lived in After JFK’s Assassination is Up for Auction

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A piece of American history—the Washington, D.C. home that former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy lived in following JFK’s death in November 1963—will be sold at auction, People reports. The 13-bedroom Georgetown property, located at 3017 N Street NW, was previously listed for $26.5 million in March as it went on the market; bidding started yesterday, and each participant is required to pay a $100,000 bidding deposit. Starting bids are expected to be between $5 million and $11 million.

(Image credit: Robert Devaney)

In addition to its 13 bedrooms, the property features 13 full bathrooms (and five half-baths!). The property is currently still listed with Sotheby’s International Realty with a discounted price tag of $19.5 million but will soon belong to the highest bidder in an auction arranged through Concierge Auctions.

Since Jackie resided there, it has been owned by other notable figures like Georgetown Mayor Thomas Beall, former Miss America Yolande Fox, and Secretary of War Newton D. Baker. It is also on the National Register of Historic Places, per the listing. The home has changed significantly since Jackie lived there, having been renovated and combined with two other mansions into one massive home, People reports. The home spans a combined 15,300 square feet.

(Image credit: Sean Shanahan)

(Image credit: Sean Shanahan)

(Image credit: Sean Shanahan)

“All three homes have been meticulously reinvented with obsessive attention to detail and the finest materials, while still retaining their character-defining features and sense of place and history characteristic of Georgetown,” the listing reads.

The brick and concrete mansion was built in 1794 and features a luxe reception hall leading up to a second floor with a primary suite that has a spa bathroom. The room also boasts a balcony with a view of the back gardens. The historic home’s amenities include an updated kitchen, Italianate recreation room, and a three-car garage.

(Image credit: Elle Pouchet)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Other former homes of Jackie have come up for sale in the past decade, including her childhood home (a 4,291-square-foot summer estate in East Hampton, New York), which went up for sale in 2020 for $7.5 million, and another home in which she grew up, located along the Potomac River in Virginia, which was listed in 2017 for $49.5 million.