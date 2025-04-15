One of Princess Diana's Most Iconic Dresses Is Going Up for Auction—And Its Expected Price Will Shock You
Julien's Auctions tells 'Marie Claire' that one famous dress could potentially break records.
Get your bidding fingers ready, royal fashion fans. The largest auction of Princess Diana's clothing ever to be held will take place on June 26 in Beverly Hills, and one particularly famous dress will be included among the more than 200 pieces of fashion history.
The Julien's Auctions sale—dubbed Princess Diana’s Style & A Royal Collection—will feature an enormous collection of Diana's clothing and accessories, as well as pieces from other royals. According to the auction house, fans will have a chance to bid on items worn by Queen Elizabeth, Wallis Simpson, the Queen Mother "and other members of the Royal Family dating as far back as the 1800s."
In 2024, Julien's Auctions broke records when a 1985 evening dress by Jacques Azagury sold for a whopping $1.14 million, and Martin Nolan, co-founder and executive director of Julien's Auctions, tells Marie Claire this year's blockbuster sale could see even higher bids.
When asked if any pieces could surpass the royal's record-breaking gown in terms of price, Nolan points to the printed floral day dress "dubbed the 'Caring Dress.'"
"The dress was a staple in Diana’s working wardrobe for official visits and public appearances," Nolan continues, noting it's one of the most historically significant pieces in the upcoming sale. Although the auction house lists an estimate of $100,000 to $200,000 for the dress, Nolan shares it could potentially match or break the auction house's $1.14 million record.
Princess Diana often wore her favorite brightly colored, puff-sleeved number to visit children—especially sick kids—hence its "caring" name. She famously wore the Belville Sassoon look to cuddle orphaned children during a 1991 visit to Brazil, but also stepped out in the dress to polo matches and numerous other events.
In fact, curator Matthew Storey, who worked on a 2021 Kensington Palace exhibition featuring the dress, told Us Weekly, "She wore it over and over again. So much so that the press said, 'Give it a rest. Stop wearing it.'"
Another historically significant item in the auction is the peach hat Princess Diana wore while departing for her 1981 honeymoon with Prince Charles. The feather-trimmed John Boyd design is anticipated to bring in between $20,000-$40,000, per Julien's Auctions.
In terms of return on investment, Nolan shares that Diana's fashions tend to "hold their value," pointing to the aforementioned $1.14 million Jacques Azagury evening dress. "This is the most expensive Princess Diana gown ever sold at auction and it’s interesting to note that this dress was sold by Diana at her auction in NY in 1997 for $26,450," the auction pro says.
Nolan adds that in terms of newbies "entering the collectibles market," he recommends sticking to your interests. "My advice is to always buy something that you love but of course the more iconic items will hold their value and are likely to appreciate over time."
Registration for the auction is now open, with the live event taking place at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel at 10 a.m. on June 26.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
