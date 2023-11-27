Jamie Lynn Spears Says She’s the One Person in Sister Britney’s Life That Has “Never Taken Anything from Her”

Despite their ups and downs, Jamie Lynn Spears said on the latest episode of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here that Britney is “a good big sister. She is. I love her. Me and her throw down. The world’s seen that. I’ve learned to stop talking about it publicly, but you know what? Families fight. Listen—we just do it better than most.”
Per Us Weekly, Jamie Lynn—who is currently competing on the U.K. reality show—also said that she is the “one person” in Britney’s life that has “never taken anything from her.”
“Me and her both have had a very complicated upbringing,” Jamie Lynn said. “We’ve had very complicated circumstances and we both had to deal with them in different ways. And sometimes we took it out on each other when perhaps we shouldn’t have.”
Jamie Lynn told fellow competitor Sam Thompson that Britney was concerned about her before she left for the show, which began filming earlier this month: “I could imagine she’d be worried about me out here,” she said. “I think she’s probably checking in on me heavily. I do think she’s probably like, ‘Why would she do that?’ She asked me that before I came here. She was like, ‘You’re really going to do it?’ I was like, I don’t know if I can say, ‘I’m going to go to Australia and check it out.’”
When Thompson asked what she thought Britney would think of Jamie Lynn on the show thus far, Jamie Lynn joked, “Me crying—she’d probably be like, ‘Y’all get her out of there, right now!’”
In another episode of the show, Jamie Lynn said that she and Britney had spoken since her sister released her bestselling memoir, The Woman in Me, on October 24. “I think every family fights and has their stuff,” Jamie Lynn said. “But I talked to her before I came here, and we love each other.”
In the book, Britney addresses her contentious relationship with her younger sister, even at one point referring to Jamie Lynn as a “total bitch.” Britney also called Jamie Lynn out for not doing enough to help Britney fight her 13-year conservatorship under their father, Jamie Spears, which began in 2008 and ended in 2021. In The Woman in Me, Britney wrote of that time that “As I was fighting the conservatorship and receiving a lot of press attention, she was writing a book capitalizing on it,” referring to Jamie Lynn’s memoir, Things I Should Have Said. “She rushed out salacious stories about me, many of them hurtful and outrageous.”
Jamie Lynn wrote on Instagram “Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag,” she wrote in June 2021, five months before the conservatorship ended in November of that year. “And I’ll support her long after. Note that.” She continued “I’m so proud of her for using her voice…I support my sister. I love my sister. Always have, always will.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
