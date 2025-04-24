Queen Camilla's Sister Said She "Still Finds It Impossible" to Curtsy to Her Older Sibling

Queen Camilla's sister Annabel Elliot has been one of Her Majesty's biggest supporters, but that doesn't mean she's going to curtsy to her. Camilla's younger sibling reflected on the "surreal" feeling surrounding her sister's coronation in an interview with royal biographer Robert Hardman (via Tatler)—and the interior designer admitted that she finds one aspect of royal-adjacent life to be somewhat unbelievable.

Elliot, 76, spoke with Hardman to mark King Charles and Queen Camilla's 20th anniversary, sharing that she "still finds it impossible" to curtsy to her sister.

"Obviously for [King Charles], it was always going to be," she said, referring to how The King knew his destiny his entire life. As for Camilla, Elliot said her sister "has transitioned beautifully, actually," adding, "I mean, I sometimes look at her, and I can’t really believe it."

Although the Royal Family has done away with the traditional term of lady-in-waiting—a change Queen Elizabeth's cousin, Lady Pamela Hicks, told Marie Claire she's in favor of—the Queen's sister serves as a "companion" for Camilla alongside a group of trusted friends. She coordinated with her sister in an embroidered white gown during the 2023 coronation and joined The King and Queen on the balcony at Buckingham Palace for the celebrations.

Annabel Elliot (far right) joined her sister and brother-in-law on the balcony during their 2023 coronation. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla and Elliot enjoyed a trip to Wimbledon in 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Queen Camilla posed with Elliot and makeup guru Charlotte Tilbury at the Cooking & The Crown book launch party for The Queen's son, Tom Parker Bowles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

During the BBC documentary Charles III: The Coronation Year, an emotional Elliot spoke about seeing her sister crowned alongside King Charles at Westminster Abbey.

"When I thought back to being two years old and watching The Queen’s [Elizabeth] coronation on a tiny black and white television, and there goes this golden coach with my sister in it," she said. "I can’t explain the feeling, because it’s so surreal. This cannot be happening. It was quite a moment."

Princess Anne also spoke with Hardman about her sister-in-law Camilla, sharing that she's made quite the impact on her brother. "I’m sure lots of people do say to her what a difference she’s made, but that is really true," the Princess Royal said. "I’ve known her a long time off and on, and I think she’s been incredibly generous and understanding."

"Her understanding of her role and how much difference it makes to the King has been absolutely outstanding," Princess Anne added.