Queen Camilla's Sister Said She "Still Finds It Impossible" to Curtsy to Her Older Sibling

"I can’t explain the feeling, because it’s so surreal."

Queen Camilla with her sister Annabel Elliot and friend in white dresses on the balcony during her coronation
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Contino's avatar
By
published
in News

Queen Camilla's sister Annabel Elliot has been one of Her Majesty's biggest supporters, but that doesn't mean she's going to curtsy to her. Camilla's younger sibling reflected on the "surreal" feeling surrounding her sister's coronation in an interview with royal biographer Robert Hardman (via Tatler)—and the interior designer admitted that she finds one aspect of royal-adjacent life to be somewhat unbelievable.

Elliot, 76, spoke with Hardman to mark King Charles and Queen Camilla's 20th anniversary, sharing that she "still finds it impossible" to curtsy to her sister.

"Obviously for [King Charles], it was always going to be," she said, referring to how The King knew his destiny his entire life. As for Camilla, Elliot said her sister "has transitioned beautifully, actually," adding, "I mean, I sometimes look at her, and I can’t really believe it."

Although the Royal Family has done away with the traditional term of lady-in-waiting—a change Queen Elizabeth's cousin, Lady Pamela Hicks, told Marie Claire she's in favor of—the Queen's sister serves as a "companion" for Camilla alongside a group of trusted friends. She coordinated with her sister in an embroidered white gown during the 2023 coronation and joined The King and Queen on the balcony at Buckingham Palace for the celebrations.

King Charles and Queen Camilla along with pages of honour at the coronation waving on the Buckingham Palace balcony

Annabel Elliot (far right) joined her sister and brother-in-law on the balcony during their 2023 coronation.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla and her sister, Annabel Elliot, both have coifed blonde hair as they watch Wimbledon in 2024

Queen Camilla and Elliot enjoyed a trip to Wimbledon in 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Annabel Elliot, Queen Camilla and Charlotte Tilbury posing at Tom Parker Bowles' book party

Queen Camilla posed with Elliot and makeup guru Charlotte Tilbury at the Cooking & The Crown book launch party for The Queen's son, Tom Parker Bowles.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During the BBC documentary Charles III: The Coronation Year, an emotional Elliot spoke about seeing her sister crowned alongside King Charles at Westminster Abbey.

"When I thought back to being two years old and watching The Queen’s [Elizabeth] coronation on a tiny black and white television, and there goes this golden coach with my sister in it," she said. "I can’t explain the feeling, because it’s so surreal. This cannot be happening. It was quite a moment."

Princess Anne also spoke with Hardman about her sister-in-law Camilla, sharing that she's made quite the impact on her brother. "I’m sure lots of people do say to her what a difference she’s made, but that is really true," the Princess Royal said. "I’ve known her a long time off and on, and I think she’s been incredibly generous and understanding."

"Her understanding of her role and how much difference it makes to the King has been absolutely outstanding," Princess Anne added.

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸