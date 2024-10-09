'The Office' Star Jenna Fischer Reveals She Was Diagnosed With Breast Cancer, Is Now Cancer-Free

The Office star Jenna Fischer has shared that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2023, and is now thankfully cancer-free.

"October is breast cancer awareness month. I never thought I’d be making an announcement like this but here we are," Fischer wrote on Instagram on Oct. 8. "Last December, I was diagnosed with Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer. After completing surgery, chemotherapy and radiation I am now cancer free."

She wrote these words alongside a photo of herself with her hair in the process of growing back, explaining, "I wanted a photo of myself in my patchy pixie looking happy and healthy to go along with this news. A big thank you to Angela Kinsey’s husband Josh Snyder for taking this photo. It’s just one example of the care they showed me during this journey."

Along with the photo, Fischer posted a longer statement. She explained that she was diagnosed shortly after sharing a picture of herself on her way to get a routine mammogram in October 2023. She had captioned that photo at the time, "Reminder to schedule your mammogram. Got mine done today. Gotta take care of those ticking time bags ladies." (This is a reference to a classic Michael Scott line from The Office, FYI, and yes, it's supposed to be offensive.)

The podcast host explained that she was diagnosed with Stage 1 triple positive breast cancer, which she said is an "aggressive" form of cancer, but is also "highly responsive to treatment." She went on to detail the treatments she went through, as well as the logistics as living with cancer, and praised her family and friends for rallying behind her to get her through this difficult time.

"Again, don't skip your mammogram," Fischer concluded her statement. "Take it from Pam and her Pam Pams. Michael was right. Get 'em checked ladies. And know that should you get a breast cancer diagnosis, there is a village waiting to care for you."

Olivia Munn, who has opened up about her recent breast cancer diagnosis and treatment as well, commented, "You already know how much I love you and how incredibly proud of you I am. But I just want to say it again; I love you and by sharing your story you’re helping so many women and saving so many lives. You’re just the best. "

Jennifer Garner, Mindy Kaling, Angela Kinsey, Ellie Kemper and Katie Couric were also among those who sent their well wishes to Fischer.