Royal Sources Say Kate Middleton Was "Really Seriously Ill" Before Cancer Treatment and She "Won't Be Rushed" in Her Recovery

In early 2024, Kate Middleton revealed she'd been diagnosed with cancer and would be undergoing preventative treatment. In September 2024, the Princess of Wales announced she'd completed chemotherapy, and planned to focus on the future. Now, royal sources are reflecting on the true extent of Princess Kate's health, and how she's approaching her return to Royal Family duties, particularly after missing Royal Ascot last week.

In a new report by the Daily Mail's royal editor, Rebecca English, some light has been shed on why Kate might have skipped Royal Ascot. "She knows more than ever what is important to her—and that she won't be rushed on her journey back to full health," English wrote.

Referring to Princess Kate's sudden Ascot cancellation, English explained, "And while the truth is that no-one still knows exactly why Catherine pulled out so suddenly, the incident has served to remind us that her return to duties remains something of a 'work in progress.'"

"Her return to duties remains something of a 'work in progress.'" (Image credit: Getty Images)

Importantly, many of English's sources wanted to emphasize that the Princess of Wales was undergoing chemotherapy "this time last year...following serious abdominal surgery in January [2024]." Kate was also "fitted with a semi-permanent 'port' into her chest." As English explained, "Like a lot of patients, the princess has admitted she became almost 'attached' to this literal lifeline—which offers no cast-iron guarantee of success, even if you are a royal."

The Daily Mail's royal editor noted that Princess Kate must have experienced a great deal of "fear" during cancer treatment, "as a young wife and mother throughout the grueling and unpredictable process."

In a candid admission from the royal expert, English wrote, "I can say that, from what I understand, she is fortunate to even be speaking of recovery."

Princess Kate attending Trooping the Colour on June 14. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One royal source elaborated on the extent of Princess Kate's health difficulties, telling English, "On some levels I actually think this is a good reminder that she was really seriously ill last year and underwent a significant period of chemo. As anyone who has been through that experience will tell you, you can feel very unwell for a long time afterwards. It can take years [to recover]."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Princess Kate is also "quite strict now at working out what she needs to be at and what she doesn't," one royal source told the outlet. As the Princess of Wales continues her recovery following her cancer diagnosis and treatment, it seems that she will balance her official duties with self-care, which feels important and completely understandable.