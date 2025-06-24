Royal Sources Say Kate Middleton Was "Really Seriously Ill" Before Cancer Treatment and She "Won't Be Rushed" in Her Recovery
"She is fortunate to even be speaking of recovery."
In early 2024, Kate Middleton revealed she'd been diagnosed with cancer and would be undergoing preventative treatment. In September 2024, the Princess of Wales announced she'd completed chemotherapy, and planned to focus on the future. Now, royal sources are reflecting on the true extent of Princess Kate's health, and how she's approaching her return to Royal Family duties, particularly after missing Royal Ascot last week.
In a new report by the Daily Mail's royal editor, Rebecca English, some light has been shed on why Kate might have skipped Royal Ascot. "She knows more than ever what is important to her—and that she won't be rushed on her journey back to full health," English wrote.
Referring to Princess Kate's sudden Ascot cancellation, English explained, "And while the truth is that no-one still knows exactly why Catherine pulled out so suddenly, the incident has served to remind us that her return to duties remains something of a 'work in progress.'"
Importantly, many of English's sources wanted to emphasize that the Princess of Wales was undergoing chemotherapy "this time last year...following serious abdominal surgery in January [2024]." Kate was also "fitted with a semi-permanent 'port' into her chest." As English explained, "Like a lot of patients, the princess has admitted she became almost 'attached' to this literal lifeline—which offers no cast-iron guarantee of success, even if you are a royal."
The Daily Mail's royal editor noted that Princess Kate must have experienced a great deal of "fear" during cancer treatment, "as a young wife and mother throughout the grueling and unpredictable process."
In a candid admission from the royal expert, English wrote, "I can say that, from what I understand, she is fortunate to even be speaking of recovery."
One royal source elaborated on the extent of Princess Kate's health difficulties, telling English, "On some levels I actually think this is a good reminder that she was really seriously ill last year and underwent a significant period of chemo. As anyone who has been through that experience will tell you, you can feel very unwell for a long time afterwards. It can take years [to recover]."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Princess Kate is also "quite strict now at working out what she needs to be at and what she doesn't," one royal source told the outlet. As the Princess of Wales continues her recovery following her cancer diagnosis and treatment, it seems that she will balance her official duties with self-care, which feels important and completely understandable.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.