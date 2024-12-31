Kate Beckinsale Details Harrowing On-Set Experiences in Support of Blake Lively

Kate Beckinsale is speaking out. The actress has—like all of us—been following the news and discourse surrounding the Blake Lively/Justin Baldoni allegations, and is speaking out in support of the actress's claims. Because she knows first hand just how "the machine" (as she puts it) works in Hollywood. And she's tired of staying quiet about it.

For which we can only thank and commend her—because the experiences she details in the Instagram video posted below are truly harrowing and should not be endured by anyone who's simply trying to do their job at work.

From being physically harmed by a male co-star while filming a fight scene, a publicist forcing her to do a photo shoot while miscarrying, and being "felt up" by a crew member when she was barely 18, these are just a smattering of things the actress—and no doubt countless others—have suffered through. All because of the perception that everyone in Hollywood should be so grateful, and feel so lucky to be there (to say nothing of the millions of dollars it costs to make things), that bad behaviors should be ignored.

And they clearly, very often, are.

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) A photo posted by on

In the video, which runs over four minutes long, Beckinsale recounts several inappropriate—and downright illegal—experiences she's had while filming. Like the time she was physically harmed during a fight sequence and "ostracized" for speaking out about it.

"Sometimes there's a certain kind of actor who gets kind of a thrill out of legally being able to harm a woman during a fight sequence," Beckinsale explained. "And I was harmed, to the point where there were MRIs proving it. And actually what happened was I was gaslit and made to feel like I was the problem, blamed and ostracized, and left out of cast dinners, not spoken to, as soon as I mentioned there was a problem."

When it comes to how and why this relates to Lively's experience, Beckinsale explained that while she's, "never met either of them and I wasn't on the set, so I can't speak to any of that," she went on to add that the complaint "has highlighted ... this machine that goes into effect when a woman complains about something legitimately offensive, upsetting, harmful—or whatever—in this industry."

Her words speak not only that, but to the fact that if this machine exists in Hollywood and can successfully silence beloved celebrities with power, imagine what's happening to women in industries and positions where they do not have the same level of power and support.

For years, she and other actresses have essentially been told that you aren't supposed to talk about these things, you're supposed to "absorb it and somehow you're the homie. That has got to stop. That has to stop."

Beckinsale went on to add that she is "grateful to Blake Lively for highlighting this is not an archaic problem no one is facing. This is continuing. And then when it does happen, a machine goes in place to absolutely destroy you."