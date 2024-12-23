Blake Lively’s ‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ Costars “Stand With Her” Amid Her Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni
"Most upsetting is the unabashed exploitation of domestic violence survivors' stories to silence a woman who asked for safety. The hypocrisy is astounding."
In a fitting display of their eternal bond of sisterhood, Blake Lively's Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars, America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn are supporting her amid her sexual harassment allegations against Justin Baldoni.
The actresses released a joint statement on Instagram declaring their support for Lively, who recently filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends With Us, who she claims Baldoni engaged in misconduct during the film's production and then made concerted efforts to undermine her credibility when she publicly spoke of the issues.
In their statement, Ferrera, Tamblyn, and Bledel wrote:
"As Blake's friends and sisters for over twenty years, we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation. Throughout the filming of It Ends with Us, we saw her summon the courage to ask for a safe workplace for herself and colleagues on set, and we are appalled to read the evidence of a premeditated and vindictive effort that ensued to discredit her voice. Most upsetting is the unabashed exploitation of domestic violence survivors' stories to silence a woman who asked for safety. The hypocrisy is astounding.
"We are struck by the reality that even if a woman is as strong, celebrated, and resourced as our friend Blake, she can face forceful retaliation for daring to ask for a safe working environment. We are inspired by our sister's courage to stand up for herself and others.
"For anyone seeking more information or engaging in this important conversation online, please read the full legal complaint in the investigative reporting by Megan Twohey, Mike McIntire, and Julie Tate for the New York Times."
In a separate post on her Instagram Story, Tamblyn re-shared the group's joint statement and added that she was a "confidant" for Lively while she went through some of the experiences detailed in the lawsuit, adding "I remember how incredibly painful it was for her."
"I'm glad all of this has come to light with solid reporting and receipts. I ask you to please read the full article and specifically, the legal complaint at the link," Tamblyn added, along with a link to the New York Times report, imploring her followers to learn more about the case.
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
