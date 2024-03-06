Early In Her Career, Kate Winslet Said She Wished She Would Have Had an Intimacy Coordinator On Set with Her for Every Project That Involved a Romantic Scene

“It would have been nice to have had someone in my corner, because I always had to stand up for myself.”

Kate Winslet
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

So much has changed for the better since Kate Winslet began her career 30 years ago. Though there is obviously still room for improvement, one area in particular that The Regime actress is thankful for? Intimacy coordinators, who, as Deadline puts it, “are people hired to help facilitate communication between actors and directors during intimate scenes.”

“I would have benefited from an intimacy coordinator every single time I had to do a love scene or be partially naked or even a kissing scene,” Winslet said in The New York Times Magazine. “It would have been nice to have had someone in my corner, because I always had to stand up for myself.” 

Kate Winslet

Winslet said she wished she'd had an intimacy coordinator on set with her during her younger years

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Winslet

Winslet's career has spanned three decades and counting

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Recalling some of the moments from early in her career during which she wished she would’ve stood up for herself more, Winslet cited situations like, “‘I don’t like that camera angle. I don’t want to stand here full-frontal nude. I don’t want this many people in the room. I want my dressing gown to be closer,’” she said. “Just little things like that.” (Those are not so little things, actually.)

Winslet added, “When you’re young, you’re so afraid of pissing people off or coming across as rude or pathetic because you might need these things,” she said. “So, learning to have a voice for oneself in those environments was very, very hard.”

Kate Winslet

Winslet said the experience of skyrocketing to fame at just 22 after the release of "Titanic" was "horrible"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last month, the Oscar winner reflected on fame after her breakout role in the blockbuster Titanic, which she starred in opposite Leonardo DiCaprio at just 22 years old—and how celebrity wasn’t initially kind to her. “I felt I had to look a certain way, or be a certain thing, and because media intrusion was so significant at that time, my life was quite unpleasant,” she told Porter. “Journalists would always say, ‘After Titanic, you could have done anything, and yet you chose to do these small things.’…And I was like, ‘Yeah, you bet your f—king life I did!' Because guess what, being famous was horrible.”

Rachel Burchfield
Rachel Burchfield
