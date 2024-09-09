Kate Winslet Says She Finds Wrinkles to Be “Incredibly Beautiful”

Kate Winslet isn't putting a timeline on beauty.

The Oscar-winning actress, 48, recently shared some of her wisdom with fans in Harper's Bazaar UK's latest "Life Lessons" video on YouTube — and Winslet tells the magazine she's become more comfortable in her own skin as she approaches 50.

"Number one, women get more beautiful as they get older, for sure," Winslet said when she was asked about her top beauty lessons.

"Our faces become more a part of who we are, they sit better on our bone structure, they have more life, they have more history," the Titanic star shared.

She continued that she also found beauty in wrinkles, telling the media outlet, "Things that I find incredibly beautiful are wrinkles around the eyes, the backs of hands, I think those things are very beautiful."

Winslet explained that with age, she's also learned to be easier on herself.

"I think as we get older we become more accepting of who we are and how our bodies and faces change," she said.

One such instance happened on the set of her new biopic, Lee (2024) which chronicles the story of WWII photographer Lee Miller.

In her Sept. 2024 cover interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, she mentioned how she was wearing a bikini on set when a crew member "came up between takes and said: 'You might want to sit up straighter'" because her "belly rolls" were visible.

"So you can’t see my belly rolls? Not on your life!" Winslet — who explained Miller would have had a softer figure — said. "It was deliberate, you know?"

When it comes to self care, the Holiday star shared that she's "learned it's important to take care of yourself from the inside" and "from a mental wellness standpoint."

But with a busy scheduling of family and filming, sometimes it's easier said than done.

"I simply can't achieve all of those things," she said, noting that while she tries to "put something of myself first," it can be "very, very hard to do" for many women.

When it comes to fashion, Winslet said she's turning to her past looks for inspiration.

"I find myself going back to things I've had from decades ago and really appreciating how they look now," she said, adding that comfort is key.

"The more relaxed and comfortable I feel, the more confident I am, and that is actually quite a critical thing to have learned," Winslet mused.