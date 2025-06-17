Beauty routines are integral to getting In The Mood —not for any other person, but for you. Here, get a glimpse into the products, habits, and mantras that help powerhouse women slip into the sexiest version of themselves.

Celebrity beauty brands are fairly par for the course these days, but not every A-lister that steps into a founder role is known for having flawless skin, much less a robust knowledge of buzzy ingredients to brighten or revitalize a dull complexion. But then again, not every celeb can claim both while also understanding how to navigate the ebbs and flows of fame like Paris Hilton. The quintessential "It Girl" has been commanding the tabloid headlines far longer than the concept of social media first percolated in a Harvard dorm room. Plus, as her last name would suggest, she's no stranger to the beauty business, with over 30 perfumes to her name already. Now the certified mogul is stepping into the skincare space for the second time (her first brand, ProD.N.A, launched in 2018 and was later shuttered) with Parívie.

"These products are for people who are always on, always on the go, especially for moms, for creators, for people who are obsessed with skincare and for people who want products that have real results," she tells me about who she designed the line for, a customer that, not coincidentally, mirrors her own day-to-day life. The busy mom of two is perched at a table displaying the entire pink and bedazzled line of products (the rhinestone-encrusted options are just for this particular press preview, although I plead for Hilton and her co-founder, Alexandra Marsh, to release them to the public) wearing a hot pink suit to match. It's all very vintage Paris Hilton, a fitting early aughts throwback at a time when Y2K beauty is hotter than ever. Except this time, the products feel like they're addressing the concerns of her core Millennial audience, which, like the founder herself, is entering a more mature phase of life.

All of the products in the line (currently six in total, with more to come soon) are meant to target signs of premature aging, like fine lines, and to strengthen the skin barrier. "We went back and forth with the laboratory sometimes 20 times just perfecting each and every single one," she says of the final formulas. "So it was a really interesting process and I learned so much throughout it."

In addition to her daily Parívie ritual, Hilton has a few other fine-tuned habits and practices that help her step into her most powerful feminine energy. Keep scrolling for everything she swears by to get In the Mood.

That's hot. [Editor's note: Iconic]

I love just to make it very beautiful with candles. And then I have my Parívie products all lined up, so it's all pink, and flowers, and I play music from my new album, Infinite Icon. And just the lighting is important. Low lighting. Chill, relaxing, just vibe-y kind of lighting.

My favorite fragrance is [Paris Hilton Fragrances] Iconic. It's my 30th perfume that just came out. I'm so proud and it smells so gorgeous. It has just this very beautiful scent and my husband loves it, so every time I wear it he's like, 'oh my God.' So it's good when you can create those scents that people just really enjoy and is... your trademark. [The notes are] peony, magnolia, and sandalwood.

I love a beautiful smoky eye. And I love the Fenty lip gloss—that kind of pinkish color—some lip liner, and then a little bit of shimmer on the cheeks.

I love just this kind of bombshell vibe [that I'm wearing today], but I also love this kind of loose wave, like your hair. It's gorgeous. [Editor's note: Screaming]

Always pink, like hot pink; Paris pink.

I'm just excited for life. I just feel like every year, I feel more confident. I know myself better. I just feel so grateful for my family, my babies, my husband. So every year there's just so many exciting things happening, so I just can't wait for the future of my family.

From my mom—she's the one who really gave me my love for skincare, starting at eight years old, teaching me her whole skincare routine. Everything there was to know about products, and also her number one rule to stay out of the sun. And I'm so happy that I listened to her. [Plus] serums, eye creams, all the creams, everything. Since I was a little girl, my mom would have all these products and my sister and I would just go in and watch her and do our skincare routines together.