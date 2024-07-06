Katherine Heigl Finally Addresses 'Grey's Anatomy' Controversy

Actress Katherine Heigl is finally opening up about her Grey's Anatomy controversy, 16 years later.

In 2008, the former co-star of the hit television series found herself at the center of online backlash and public ire for reportedly turning down an Emmy nomination, essentially branding the actress as being difficult to work with.

"I didn't turn it down...I just didn't submit my work that year," Heigl said in an interview with Shannen Doherty for a recent Let's Be Clear podcast episode. "I should've said nothing. I should've just said, 'Oh, I forgot.' Because it created such a maelstrom that was so unnecessary."

The year prior, in 2007, Heigl was nominated and won an Emmy for best supporting actress in a drama series for her portrayal of Izzie Stevens. The following year, she says she never submitted her work to be considered for another nomination in part because she wasn't "proud" of it.

Katherine Heigl appearing in 'Grey's Anatomy.' (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I just wasn't proud of my work," she explained at the time. "I would never be so bold or so arrogant to turn down a nomination. I would take that nomination. If it came my way, I'd be down."

She went on to say that at the time her goal was to "be honorable" when it came to being honest about the quality of her work versus what was produced by her fellow actors and actresses.

"I was trying to have some integrity. I wasn't trying to be a d***," she said, before adding that her main goal was to also "maintain the integrity of the academy organization."

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I did not feel that I was given the material this season to warrant an Emmy nomination," she explained. "In addition, I did not want to potentially take away an opportunity from an actress who was given such materials."

A post shared by Variety (@variety) A photo posted by on

As a result of the 16-year-old controversy, Heigl said she was essentially shunned from the entertainment industry, adding that she was "shamed" and as a result was more "quiet, polite and sweet" on set to the point that she essentially disappeared.

"It still didn't work," she continued. "So, I hit 40 and I went 'f*** this, life is really too short.' I just want to be myself."