Kim Kardashian Reveals She's in Contact with Gypsy Rose Blanchard and For a Very Meaningful Reason
"I just think there's such an opportunity for her to use her platform in a really important way."
Kim Kardashian has been in contact with Gypsy Rose Blanchard following the controversial figure's release from prison.
During a recently-released episode of the famous entrepreneur's hit show The Kardashians, the influencer revealed that Gypsy Rose reached out to her to discuss how she could, like Kardashian, become involved in the ongoing efforts to reform the criminal justice and prison system.
"I'm meeting her on Wednesday," The SKIMS founder told her famous manager mom, Kris Jenner, and sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner during the July 4 episode.
"She has to get her parole officer [involved], it's a whole thing," Kardashian continued. "So hopefully her parole officer approves."
In a tape confessional, Kardashian elaborated on the possible meeting, telling the camera that Blanchard—who was released from prison on Dec. 28, 2023—first "reached out to me on social media."
A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)
A photo posted by on
"She's expressed wanting to get into prison reform and I think with what she's learned being in prison herself, I just think there's such an opportunity for her to use her platform in a really important way," she continued.
In 2015, Blanchard and her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn were arrested after authorities found Blanchard's mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, stabbed to death inside her Springfield, Missouri home.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Blanchard eventually pled guilty to second-degree murder for helping her then-boyfriend kill her mom. In 2016, she was sentenced to 10 years in prison, the Springfield News-Leader, KY3 and KOAM reported at the time. Blanchard's former boyfriend received life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Blanchard claims she was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a psychological disorder in which "a person acts as if an individual he or she is caring for has a physical or mental illness when the person is not really sick," according to the Cleveland Clinic.
A post shared by Gypsy-Rose Blanchard (@gypsy.rose.blanchard.insta)
A photo posted by on
Blanchard was allegedly abused by her mother for years, claiming to have been forced to undergo unnecessary operations and invasive procedures for illnesses she did not in fact have. During court proceedings, Blanchard's lawyers argued that Blanchard's mother went so far as to intentionally make her daughter sick in order to gain sympathy from others.
After taking the stand, Blanchard testified that her mother took her to various doctors to have her treated for severe medical ailments like leukemia and muscular dystrophy—conditions that she never actually had.
“I have to pray to forgive my mother, but right now the hardest thing is to forgive myself,” Blanchard said during a 2017 interview with Dr. Phil McGraw. She also expressed regret over her actions that ultimately led to her mother's death.
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Elevates the Summer Overalls Trend With a $1,600 Pair of Crystal Pumps
The Carrie Bradshaw-approved look put a highbrow twist on the minimalist girl summer uniform.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
A Bridesmaid Dress Worn at the Late Queen Elizabeth's 1947 Wedding Sells For $48,420
The bespoke Norman Hartnell ivory gown was worn by Lady Elizabeth Lambart.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Travis Kelce Was Terrified He'd Drop Taylor Swift During His On-Stage Cameo
"The one thing I told myself is, 'Do not drop the baby.'"
By Danielle Campoamor Published