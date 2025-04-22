Timothée Chalamet’s Mom Just Spoke Out About His Relationship with Kylie Jenner
In an interview about her real estate career? Sure!
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's relationship has intrigued fans and haters alike online ever since they started dating. Neither star is outspoken about their relationship, but they aren't exactly hiding it, either. Maybe they're not posting lovey-dovey Instagrams, talking about each other in interviews, or posing on the red carpet together, but they are attending awards shows, sporting events, and music festivals together.
Now, though, there is a teeny bit of insight into their relationship from a surprising person in a surprising place: Chalamet's mom in an interview about her real estate career.
The Dune star's mother, Nicole Flender, was profiled by Curbed in relation to her work as a real estate agent in New York City. Like her son and her daughter, actor Pauline Chalamet, Flender also works in the arts. She's been a dance teacher and worked with the theater union Actors' Equity. She still substitute teaches and occasionally acts today. She talks about all of this in the interview, and the conversation touches on Chalamet's relationship with Jenner when his own home purchase was brought up: an $11 million house in Beverly Hills.
"Did he ask for my advice? No," Flender told Curbed. "He said, ‘Guess what? I bought a house.'"
Since Beverly Hills is pretty close to where Jenner lives, the Kardashians star got a mention, too. "I have to say she’s lovely,” Flender said of her son's girlfriend. “She’s very nice to me."
Recently, Flender and Jenner were both Chalamet's guests at the Academy Awards where he was nominated for Best Actor for A Complete Unknown. Chalamet and his mom arrived to the event together, and Jenner joined them once they were inside the theater.
Flender looks forward to visiting Chalamet (and, presumably, Jenner) on the west coast, but has no interest in moving to be closer to either of her children. (Pauline lives in Paris.) "Would you like your mom to be trailing you everywhere?” she said. “I like being able to go visit them.”
Lia Beck is a writer living in Brooklyn, NY, who covers entertainment, celebrity, and lifestyle. The former celebrity news editor at Bustle, she has also written for Refinery29, Hello Giggles, Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, and more.
