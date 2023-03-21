Lucy Liu Opened Up About Her Decision to Have a Child Via Surrogate in Her Late 40s: "I Didn't Have a Plan"

There are a million and one ways to parent, and Lucy Liu has found the way that works for her.
The superstar actress welcomed her son Rockwell Lloyd via surrogate in 2015, when she was in her late 40s.
She shared the news on Instagram at the time with the most heart-melting mother-son photo, captioned, "Introducing the new little man in my life, my son Rockwell Lloyd Liu. In [red heart emoji]!"
In a recent interview with The Cut, Liu opened up about her decision to use a surrogate to have a child at that stage in her life.
"I didn’t have a plan. I just thought, I want to change the conversation a little bit. I didn’t want to talk about the next project. I felt like I was reading the same script. I got tired of it. I didn’t want the same dialogue," she explained.
"I’d heard myself say the same things many, many times and just thought, Well, this can’t be what’s next. It wasn’t enough. I didn’t mull it over too much. I didn’t do a lot of research, I just pulled the trigger. I can think myself out of something easily; if I think too much I won’t do it. It’s better for me to feel something and just go for it. A lot of people read books about parenting. I didn’t do any of that. I was like, When the child is here, I’m just going to figure it out."
Liu is a New Yorker through and through, and she wanted her son to be one too.
"I definitely wanted to raise a kid in New York," she said.
"People will say, 'It’s not convenient, you don’t even have a car,' but this way, they’re going to see all the things. You’re going to show them what’s safe and what’s not, and they’re going to understand that through experience. It’s hard to build common sense when you’re in a car all the time. They’re going to smell the smells."
This... makes a lot of sense, I won't lie.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
