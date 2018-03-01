The Hollywood gene pool is seriously strong.
We all know someone who looks exactly like their mom or dad—after all biology works like that. And while it's certainly not an unusual coincidence, it's a much bigger deal when our favorite celebrities have their own mini-me's. Click through to see our favorite celebrity kids who are the spitting image of their parents. (The resemblances are seriously uncanny.)
When John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcomed their first child into the world, everyone undoubtedly noticed the resemblances between Luna and Legend (especially in this throwback picture he posted on Instagram). The two share a sweet bond, which makes this father-daughter duo even cuter.
Klum's daughter, Leni, is looking more and more like her every day. People have long thought the 13-year-old has had similar features to those of her mother, but in this photo of them—both with hair in buns—the resemblance is crazy.
Right off the bat, we notice the rosy cheekbones that Liv clearly got from her mom. The older she gets, the more we're thinking these two could be twins.
Out of all the Kardashian-Jenner siblings, it's safe to say, Kendall is the one that most looks like momager Kris (though we think she might be trying to twin with Kim after dying her hair blonde).
Fey's oldest daughter Alice, now 12-years-old, has always been her mini me. Even their hairstyles are identical in this photo—though maybe that was on purpose.
Honestly, these two could be sisters. Their almond-shaped eyes and high cheekbones scream #twinning. If their hair was the same length, you'd probably mistake them for one another.
Really, if you stood far away, you probably couldn't point out who was Christie and who was Sailor, because they look like exact replicas. The two have posed for a Sports Illustrated cover with Brinkley's other daughter Alexa, who doesn't look quite as much like her mom.
Gwyneth Paltrow shared a photo of her daughter, Apple, on Instagram, celebrating her 13th birthday. The mother and daughter look insanely alike, and know how to pose the same way too. I mean, just look at the smizing 💯.
While watching Columbo, an eagle-eyed Instagram user took a screenshot of
Gwyneth Paltrow Blythe Danner. Gwynnie herself couldn't tell the difference, captioning her regram #isthatmeormymom.
Katie Holmes shared an Instagram of her daughter hanging in L.A. with a couple family members last year. Holmes also posted a photo of her 17-year-old self, and side by side, the two look like they could have been separated at birth.
Yep, they looked alike as toddlers, too. According to her Instagram caption, 3-year-old Katie Holmes loved dressing up—just like Suri. Though she probably didn't do it with a $150,000 shoe collection.
Cara Delevingne posted a throwback photo of her father, Charles Delevingne, on Instagram and now we know who we can thank for blessing her with those iconic eyebrows.
Following in her mom's footsteps with a recent photo shoot, the 18-year-old Loyola Marymount University student channeled a young Heather Locklear, who, coincidentally, also got her start modeling.
Sisters, TBH.
It's clear to see where Kaia got her glowing skin and fresh-faced looks! (And she's also following in her mom's footsteps—landing a contract with IMG models, naturally.)
What a cutie! The 7-year-old Valentina already looks so much like her famous momma, as seen here at the premiere of Kahlil Gibran's The Prophet.
The 15-year-old YouTube personality joined her mom on the red carpet for the Summer TCA Press Tour for the Hallmark Channel, and all we can say is, the looks definitely run in the fam!
She got it from her mama never rang more true. Nicki Minaj hit the red carpet with her mother Carol at the BET Awards and their raven-black hair, honey skin, and pillowy lips...it's like we're seeing double!
It's official: Reese Witherspoon has a rebellious alter ego that's personified in her 15-year-old Ava Phillippe—she looks exactly like Reese, except with blue hair!
When you're the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, you've got some good genes to work with. And Lily-Rose is the spitting image of her mom, Vanessa—which you can see *so* obviously in this pic of the duo at the airport. (Talk about having a mini-me.)
The 26-year-old Dancing with the Stars winner has no complaints when it comes to looking like her 52-year-old mom. "That moment when you realize you actually are becoming your mother #twinning #imnotmad," she wrote on Instagram. (For the record, we wouldn't be mad either.)
They have the same lips, same nose, same eyes...yep, basically they have the same face.
You don't need to play Sherlock to figure out that these two are related.
It's all in those Kardashian genes. Kim posted this side-by-side image of her baby picture (on the left) and North West (on the right), and we can predict that North is going to grow up to be gorgeous.
Gomez posted this pic to Instagram, saying it all in the "#igetitfrommymomma" caption. Werk!
The star showed off her resemblance to her beautiful mom on her Instagram. "Like mother (1983), like daughter (2015)," she captioned the pic.
Jayne Mansfield got her start as a Marilyn Monroe-esque actress and was one of the early Playboy Playmates. Her daughter, Mariska Hargitay, of Law & Order: SVU fame, is her spitting image.
Susan Sarandon's daughter certainly did not fall far from the tree—besides inheriting her mother's love of acting, Martino also inherited some damn good genes.
If Meryl is a babe, then her daughters, Mamie and Grace, are babes too. With some time travel, they could totally pass as triplets.
Only 2 years old, and she's already mastered the three-quarter pose and lip-gloss application (stolen from Mommy, of course). Yup, just got schooled by a toddler.