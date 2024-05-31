Mandy Moore Announces She’s Having Baby No. 3 With a Sentimental Reference to ‘This Is Us’

In a sweet nod to her hit television show, This Is Us, Mandy Moore announced her third pregnancy today by writing on Instagram “Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister.”
Moore already shares sons Augustus (or Gus for short), 3, and Oscar (or Ozzie), 19 months, with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith. Alongside her caption on Instagram was a photo of her two sons holding hands, each wearing a white T-shirt, Gus’ emblazoned with “Big” and Ozzie’s reading “Middle.”
A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm)
A photo posted by on
Moore’s words are a reference to This Is Us, which ran on NBC from 2016 to 2022. On the show, Moore’s character Rebecca Pearson and husband Jack Pearson (played by Milo Ventimiglia) are parents to two boys and a girl—played by Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, and Chrissy Metz—known as “the Big Three.”
On Mother’s Day earlier this month, Moore wrote on Instagram that being a mother is “the greatest club and truly the most exhausting and exhilarating job I’ve ever been lucky enough to get to do.” Goldsmith praised his wife on Instagram for being “incredible” and added of motherhood that “It’s the hardest job there is and you’re the best at it. And thanks for booking all the doctor and dentist appointments. I love you.”
Moore spoke of her desire to expand her family, Today reports, saying “I’m one of three, so I just can’t imagine a world without siblings, and I always knew that if I were lucky enough to have a family, I would love to have more than one. But I didn’t realize when the second came out, I’d be like, ‘I think I can do this again.’ My husband thinks I’m crazy.” Of having more kids, she added, “I have not closed that door.”
She also expressed a desire to have a daughter, telling E! News “I look at all these cute clothes, and I’m like, ‘Gosh darnit, I really want a girl.’” Her joy is especially poignant considering that she was once told she wouldn’t be able to have children: “I remember when the doctor told me there was a slim chance of getting pregnant,” she wrote on Instagram this past January 16. “And then lo and behold to our surprise, I became pregnant with Gus.”
A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm)
A photo posted by on
Harkening back, again, to This Is Us and her character on the show, she wrote “Rebecca Pearson said it best: ‘It’s my job to keep standing there with my arms wide open, waiting for you to maybe someday fall inside if you needed it. And if you do, I’ll love you. And if you don’t I’ll love you too—because that’s what it means to be a parent. You’ll see one day.’ And to that I say Rebecca, I see it!”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
