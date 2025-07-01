When The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives returned for its second season on May 15, 2025, fans were greeted with 10 episodes of peak reality TV chaos. Since its first season debuted in September 2024, the Hulu series has become a pop-culture phenomenon, with millions following a cohort of young Mormon influencer moms as they grapple with their patriarchal religion while living their outrageous lives.

SLOMW season 2 ended with several cliffhangers, including a failed coup attempt on #MomTok's biggest star and the shocking reveal of a potential full-blown affair. An end title card promised that the season was "to be continued," culminating in an early July reunion special—but Hulu has confirmed that even more episodes are on the way. Below, we're keeping track of all the news we can find about The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3.

The SLOMW stars at the reunion, from left: Jen Affleck, Taylor Frankie Paul, Jessi Ngatikaura, Whitney Leavitt, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Miranda McWhorter, and Layla Taylor. (Image credit: Disney/Fred Hayes)

Is 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' coming back for season 3?

On July 1, during the emotional Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion special, the women of #MomTok revealed that the show will return for a third season, rather than a continuation of season 2.

The fate of Mormon Wives post-season 2 initially caused some confusion among reality fans. When the show's renewal was announced in October 2024, the streamer revealed it had ordered 20 new episodes of the reality hit, according to Variety. At the time, Hulu didn't confirm whether the longer episode length meant the show would have a supersized second season, or film seasons 2 and 3 back-to-back. We now know that the 20 episodes were meant to span two 10-episode seasons.

The women of #MomTok have dinner together in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2. (Image credit: Disney/Natalie Cass)

When will 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' season 3 come out?

Hulu has yet to announce a premiere date for the next batch of Mormon Wives episodes, but we do at least know that the series has already completed filming.

In addition to the teaser clips included at the end of season 2 episode 10, where it appears the Marciano reveal may lead to a war between Demi and Jessi, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on May 22 that production was underway for new episodes. As reported by the outlet, "It’s unclear when," but SLOMW is expected to return "later this year as the cast is actively filming those remaining 10 episodes."

A few weeks later, on June 5, Whitney Leavitt revealed in a Decider interview that she recently wrapped filming on the series. The star also promised that “a lot of questions will be answered” in the next 10 episodes.

Miranda McWhorter and Taylor Frankie Paul discuss the swinging scandal. (Image credit: Disney/Natalie Cass)

Who in 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' cast will return for season 3?

All of the #MomTok women will likely return for the second half of season 2, including Taylor Frankie Paul , Whitney Leavitt , Mayci Neeley , Mikayla Matthews , Demi Engemann , Jessi Ngatikaura , Jen Affleck , Layla Taylor , and new show addition (but returning original #MomTok member) Miranda McWhorter.

Though all the women should appear in some capacity, it's unknown how much Jen will be involved in the new episodes. In season 2, episode 6, she decided to stop filming Mormon Wives to focus on her mental health, as she was grappling with marital issues and prenatal depression after discovering she was pregnant with her third child.

It's unknown how long Jen's break was between the time of episode 6's filming—the first 10 episodes took place between October and December 2024— and the season 2 premiere, but season 3's first teaser (more on that below) shows that she did return to the group last spring. In a February 11 interview with PEOPLE, Jen said that throughout her third pregnancy, she has "realize[d] what truly matters most. I've learned that help and resources are available if you seek them. This journey has profoundly changed me and shaped the person, mother, and friend I aspire to be."

Whitney Leavitt, Miranda McWhorter, and Mayci Neeley at Whitney's baby shower. (Image credit: Disney/Fred Hayes)

What will 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' season 3 be about?

Considering the season 2 cliffhanger, a large part of Mormon Wives's new episodes will likely focus on Jessi's alleged affair with Vanderpump Villa's Marciano Brunette, as well as how that drama will affect Jessi and Demi's friendship. In the press run ahead of season 2, Demi appeared to be on the outs with every #MomTok member except Whitney, with the pair leaning into their "villain" status.

The cast hinted more of the drama to come during season 2's reunion special. During the reunion, Jessi was tight-lipped on the fallout of Marciano's accusation—including the state of her marriage, as she did not wear her wedding ring during the reunion—but she promised that the big question of whether or not she slept with Marciano will be "unpacked" in season 3.

Jessi at a #MomTok dinner. (Image credit: Disney)

Is there a trailer for 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' season 3?

SLOMW closed out the season 2 reunion special with a sneak peek of season 3. The clip begins on a celebratory mood, including a glimpse at a girls trip, Jen reuniting with the women at an event and Mayci briefly cheering, "#MomTok survived!" We also see both Jen and Layla question the sky-high standards of Mormon culture and the church, before Taylor (finally) tells her mom to stop sticking up for Dakota so much.

Then we dive back into the Jessi-Demi-Marciano drama, which takes a surprising turn. We see Jessi confronting Marciano and asking him, "Why did you lie to Layla about us?" We then hear him say that he was being influenced; when someone asks, "Influenced by who?" the edit shows Demi. One of the women (either Jessi or Demi) and a man even strap in for a lie detector test.

The clip ends with flashes of several fights among the women (including Whitney threatening to make her own #MomTok?), before Taylor says, via voiceover, "MomTok is sisterhood. We're going to get through anything." Hulu, we need a release date!