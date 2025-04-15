Travis Kelce's Mom Reportedly "Liked" a Comment About His Future as a Dad

Fans are excited about the idea of Taylor Swift someday becoming a mom, and it seems her boyfriend Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, may have accidentally added some fuel to the fire. As reported by Us Weekly, in early April, Donna shared a video on Facebook of Travis meeting his brother Jason Kelce's new baby while they were recording an episode of their podcast, New Heights. And it was Donna's supposed response to one of the comments on her post that's making headlines.

The video shows Travis meeting baby Finn—Jason and his wife Kylie Kelce's fourth child—via video chat while they recorded the episode. Travis shares that Jason didn't even tell him his new daughter's name yet. When she appears on screen, Travis says, "Hey, little muffin. Look at you." The NFL player adds, "Finn, you just look adorable. I don’t even have anything to say to you. You happy to be out?"

Donna captioned her post, "The sweetest!!!" She responded to some comments with a emoji showing a smily face hugging a heart, including ones reading, "Congratulations on your beautiful new granddaughter!", "So sweet! Congratulations, Grandma!", and "Travis’ baby voice gets me every time." According to the Daily Mail, she also reportedly responded to a comment reading, "Trav's going to make a wonderful father, just like Jason!". The post does not currently show a reaction from Donna to that comment.

A post shared by NFL (@nfl) A photo posted by on

If Donna did show the comment some love only to revoke it, it's probably because even if she just enjoyed the nice comment about her son making a good dad—if he chooses to become one!—it could come across to some as a confirmation that he's planning to have kids or that he's expecting a baby. While a mom liking kind words about her son shouldn't mean much more than that, well, things can get kind of out of hand when Taylor Swift is involved.

For his part, Travis has made a couple of jokes about having kids. As noted by Page Six, while he was hosting Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, a guest told him becoming a father makes you "wiser". Travis responded, "Is that what happens when you have kids? You get smarter? Man, that’s all I had to do to become brilliant?" He also previously teased a potential baby name on his podcast. "I might name my first kid Conan," he said, referring to the movie Conan the Barbarian.

Swift hasn't shared much in recent years about whether she would like to have any children. In 2019, she was asked by a German publication if she would like to have kids in light of turning 30 soon, and she responded (via Good Morning America), "I don't really think men are asked that question when they turn 30, so I'm not going to answer that now."

So, who knows, a Donna Kelce Facebook post about Jason meeting Travis' baby, Conan, could be in the future. Until then, don't get ahead of yourselves.