Martha Stewart Says John Krasinski is "Pretty Sexy," Tells Wife Emily Blunt to "Watch Out"
“He’s pretty good at all the work he does, too."
Martha Stewart is weighing in on People's Sexiest Man Alive pick for 2024, and issuing something of a warning to his wife.
On Tuesday, Nov. 12, People announced that The Office's very own John Krasinski is 2024's Sexiest Man Alive. Stephen Colbert helped the publication reveal their pick on The Late Show, joking that he was upset after being passed over once again.
Stewart, of course, couldn't help but weigh in on People's selection, telling the publication that "John is pretty sexy."
"He's been over to my house and he's pretty sexy," the lifestyle expert said while attending Lous Vuitton's opening of its temporary New York City base on East 57th Street on Nov. 14. "He's pretty good at all the work he does, too. Watch out, wife."
Stewart was referring to Emily Blunt, Krasinski's wife of 14 years. The pair share two children together, Hazel and Violet.
When asked to quantify what she considers "sexy," the best-selling author said "sexy" is someone who is "gorgeous, talented, clean" and "fun."
“When Russell Crowe came on, he was still fit and gorgeous, just having done maybe Gladiator. He was pretty attractive. Matthew McConaughey, he still is pretty attractive. Tom Cruise in his first movies was so cute and attractive,” she continued.
While Stewart is warning Blunt to "look out" now that her husband has been named Sexiest Man Alive, Krasinski doesn't think his new title is going to get him anything other than more household chore duties.
"I think it's going to make me do more household chores," he told People. "After this comes out, she’ll be like, 'All right, that means you’re going to really earn it here at home.'"
When asked what he thought about becoming People's Sexiest Man Alive of 2024, Krasinski admitted that his only instant thought was an "immediate blackout."
"Zero thoughts," he explained to the publication. “Other than maybe I'm being punked. That's not how I wake up, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I'll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?’ And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me.”
Krasinksi might not believe he's the sexiest man alive, but Stewart can certainly see it!
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
