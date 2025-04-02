Who Is the 'Million Dollar Secret' Host? Meet Peter Serafinowicz
The British actor and comedian previously served John Wick before he began running The Stag.
Netflix's latest reality TV hit Million Dollar Secret is here to fill the Traitors-shaped hole in our hearts. In the competition show, 12 non-celeb strangers are flown out to a lakeside chateau called The Stag, where one receives one million dollars. Unfortunately, the other 11 spend every waking minute trying to suss out the millionaire so they can take the money for themselves, eliminating one person every few days. When one person is left holding the cash, the winner takes all.
The new series has everything a reality competition fan could want, from the gorgeous locale that's my new dream vacation to its scathing host directing the gameplay and dishing out clues for the players to obsess over. In Million Dollar Secret, the man in charge is British actor, writer, comedian, and media personality Peter Serafinowicz. Those who recognize the Brit from his film roles may know he has experience playing the scathing maître d', though he's currently busy serving campy quips rather than an array of weapons for John Wick.
With Million Dollar Secret currently airing, read on to learn more about Serafinowicz's life outside of Million Dollar Secret.
Peter Serafinowicz is a BAFTA-nominated actor and comedian who has appeared in a Marvel movie.
Peter Serafinowicz, 52, grew up in Liverpool, England, before making his entertainment debut in 1993. After several years of performing in radio shows, he transitioned to TV and worked with several U.K. comedy legends, including Simon Pegg and Veep creator Armando Iannucci. His first major film role was voicing Darth Maul in 2001's Star Wars: Episode I –The Phantom Menace. In 2007, he created his own sketch-comedy program, The Peter Serafinowicz Show, which was nominated for a BAFTA.
Among his varied roles, Serafinowicz is best known for his comedic supporting roles in films and shows, including Shaun of the Dead, Couples Retreat, Parks and Recreation, Guardians of the Galaxy, John Wick: Chapter 2, Miracle Workers, The School for Good and Evil, and The Gentlemen. From 2016 to 2019, he starred as the titular superhero in Prime Video's The Tick.
Serafinowicz is also a prolific voice actor in animated shows and video games, and outside his acting work, the comedian has been lauded for his impressions and political satire videos. In recent years, he has toured the U.K., playing one of the characters from his sketch series, Brian Butterfield.
He's been married to English actress Sarah Alexander for over 20 years.
In 2002, Serafinowicz met Sarah Alexander, a fellow British actor who was best known as an actress on '90s TV shows. It is not publicly known when the pair got married, though they have publicly appeared together at events and in rare videos over the years. The couple reportedly shares two children and lives in London.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Stage and screen actress Alexander grew up in London and is best known for starring in British TV comedies, including The Armstrong & Miller Show, Smack the Pony, Coupling, The Worst Week of My Life, and Green Wing. She also appeared on the long-running crime drama Jonathan Creek from 2013 to 2016 and played Undine Thwaite in the Epix series Pennyworth. As for movies, she held an uncredited role in the beloved rom-com Bridget Jones's Diary and played the witch Empusa in 2007's Stardust.
He was diagnosed with ADHD at age 40.
In a 2023 interview with iPaper, the Million Dollar Secret host opened up about being diagnosed with ADHD late in life. "I only found out 10 years ago, and really even more recently than that—like a year or two ago—realized just how severely it’s affected my life," he told the outlet.
"Having ADHD for me, it’s like being a genius, and also being a total idiot," he continued. "Some things I can do really super well, and there are some very, very, very basic things that I find almost impossible. I think that’s true for a lot of people with ADHD. Things that most people find tedious, but not impossible. Like, just keeping track of your bills, and your rent, and your laundry, and keeping your place tidy and remembering where to be."
Recently, Serafinowicz also appeared on an episode of Dr. Mine Conkbayir and comedian Paul Whitehouse's podcast "I’m ADHD! No You’re Not."
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
-
Zoë Kravitz Gives Adidas Sneakers a Major Date Night Upgrade
The actor tapped The Row for dinner with her rumored fling.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Queen Elizabeth Once Enjoyed Her Own Personal Andrew Lloyd Webber Musical
The custom show was created for her 60th birthday, according to famed lyricist Tim Rice.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Jenna Ortega’s Brows Are Disappearing and the Look Is Surprisingly Chic
The actress was spotted in peak ‘90s-inspired glam.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
IU and Moon So-Ri Hope 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' Inspires You to Live Differently
The Korean actresses discuss both playing Ae-sun and how the Netflix K-drama related to their own lives.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Meet the 'Survival of the Thickest' Season 2 Cast
There's so much to love about Michelle Buteau's Netflix comedy about a stylist looking for love and success.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Where Is 'Million Dollar Secret' Filmed? What to Know About the Luxury Estate That Doubles As The Stag
Netflix's new answer to 'The Traitors' follows 12 people as they compete for $1,000,000 in a gorgeous lakeside chateau.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
'Weak Hero Class 2': Everything We Know
If you already binged the cult-loved series, don't fret: We know when new episodes are coming.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated
-
Meet the Cast of 'Million Dollar Secret'
The new reality competition is filled with cutthroat backstabbers.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Where Is Graham Hornigold Now? What We Know About the 'Con Mum' Subject
The renowned pastry chef is on the hook for over £300,000.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Who Is Owen Cooper, the First-Time Actor Who Plays Jamie in 'Adolescence'?
Cooper is garnering Emmy buzz for his role as a 13-year-old accused of murder in the U.K. miniseries.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Where Was 'The Residence' Filmed? What to Know About the Location Transformed Into The White House
The Shondaland-produced Netflix series pulled off the largest-ever recreation of the Executive Mansion.
By Quinci LeGardye Published