The 2018 Billboard Music Awards were one for the books. From the amazing fashion, (including Ciara's glittery naked dress), to the show-stopping performances, it was a great night.

But the best moment was when Janet Jackson took to the stage. After performing a medley of her hits, she accepted the Billboard Icon Award, making her the first black women to receive the honor. Her acceptance speech was nothing short of spectacular.

Watch the moving speech here:

After rocking the stage with her incredible performance, @JanetJackson accepts the 2018 #BBMAs Icon Award! #ICON_JANET pic.twitter.com/S7nDbrGJQI — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018

Read the entire speech here:

"I am deeply humbled and grateful for this award. I believe that for all the challenges, for all our challenges we live at a glorious moment in history. It's a moment when at long last women have made it clear that we will no longer be controlled, manipulated, or abused. I stand with those women and with those men equally outraged by discrimination, who support us in heart and mind. This is also a moment when our public discourse is loud and harsh and my prayer is that weary of such noise, we turn back to the source of all calmness. That source - that source is God. Everything we lack, God has in abundance. Compassion, sensitivity, patience and a boundless love. So, again, I want to thank all of you for this honor. And I thank God for giving me the precious energy that lets me live my life as an artist who every single day seeks to expand my capacity to love. Thank you so much."