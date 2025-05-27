Every "Glam" Outfit Change Jennifer Lopez Packed Into Her 2025 American Music Awards Hosting Gig
See every look she wore throughout the ceremony.
Some awards show hosts are too busy to walk their own red carpets.
Jennifer Lopez signed up for double duty at the 2025 American Music Awards, broadcasted May 26 from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas: She opened the festivities with the evening's first performance and she hosted the entire ceremony. Naturally, the star wasn't able to make the red carpet proper. Still, all her time on stage was bound to bring out the "Let's Get Loud" singer's best arsenal of nearly-naked sheer fabrics, shimmering bodysuits, and skintight revenge dresses with help from her stylists, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.
Lopez told InStyle ahead of the event that she would wear around eight looks over the course of the three-hour show—and they would cover the spectrum of her personal style. "Some glam, some cool, some chic and elegant, and some sexy, too. All the things that you associate with me and fashion," she said.
Lopez kicked off her evening at the American Music Awards checking nearly all those boxes. For her first major event since skipping the 2025 Met Gala, she appeared onstage in a long-sleeve cyborg-glam bodysuit that fit her like a second skin. The gold and black piece was coated in crystalline embellishments with a tromp l'oeil bikini detail—coordinated with a pair of equally glistening boots.
Within minutes, Lopez was back in the spotlight to begin introducing the evening's presenters and handing out trophies. She quick-changed into a silver and white halter gown by with a mile-high slit at the front. Over the top, she layered a Tiffany blue overcoat with beaded roses winding up from the hem to her hips. Both pieces came from Miss Sohee's Spring 2025 Couture runway.
After SZA and Becky G took home the first trophies of the evening, Jennifer Lopez mingled with the audience in her third look of the night. She swept her hair into a slicked-back ponytail with curled extensions—the better to show off a scaly, gold number with even more extra-high slits on either side of the skirt.
As the broadcast rolled into its second hour, Lopez changed into her fourth look. She swapped gold chainmail for cobalt blue sequins with an almost liquified visual effect. Her strapless gown came with exaggerated proportions at her hips that narrowed into a slim, sinuous skirt. The host changed her hair, too, pulling it up into a Y2K-inspired bun with two long pieces framing her face.
Turns out, Lopez was only getting started with her first four looks. They were all a warm-up for her most revealing outfit of the American Music Awards (so far), courtesy of Bronx and Banco's Fall 2023 collection. The 'fit—aptly named the "J.Lo Diamond Gown"—began with a diamond-studded top that covered Lopez's torso like a cross. At the bottom, it was attached to a silver fringe column skirt. Her only accessories were shimmering drop earrings, naked heels, and a matching silver microphone.
Next up, Lopez congratulated Lifetime Achievement Award winner Rod Stewart in a beachy cut-out gown. The mousse-toned dress featured a neckline that plunged beneath Lopez's navel, held together by two oversize brass rings. Extra cut-outs at her hips were accentuated by layers of gold chains.
Seven looks into the awards show, Lopez only doubled down on her favorite motifs: sequins and cut-outs. She changed once again into a halter jumpsuit with large swathes of fabric missing from her waistline and an entirely open back.
Lopez last walked the American Music Awards red carpet in 2020. She drenched herself in silver via a Balmain matching skirt set and heaps of Luminous Diamonds jewelry.
The following year, Lopez skipped the carpet but performed a set inside the awards show. She pivoted away from her usual skintight, skin-baring silhouettes for a demure tulle-skirted dress by Dolce & Gabbana and an oversize Piers Atkinson headband.
Prior to the 2025 red carpet, Jennifer Lopez had performed at the American Music Awards nine times and racked up three awards. Speaking to USA Today during rehearsals before her May 26 performance, Lopez admitted hosting isn't her favorite way to show up onstage. But she was nonetheless excited for the evening of music (and fashion) ahead.
"I hope that [people] are entertained and have a good time, and that they get to feel their impact in choosing and cheering on their favorite artists," Lopez told the outlet. The ceremony, she added, "has been such a big part of my music journey and history."
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire. She is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, and emerging brands. In 8+ years as a journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from profiles on insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking brand collaboration news. She covers events like the Met Gala every year, and gets exclusive insight into red carpet looks through her column, The Close-Up.
Previously, Halie reported at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College.
