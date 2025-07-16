Jennifer Lopez's Dramatic 3D Manicure Is a Maximalist's Dream

Jennifer Lopez always finds a way to remind me that she's a true Leo who loves a bit of dramatic flair. She's currently on tour in Europe, and everything from her sparkly costumes down to her decked-out nails is bringing major maximalist energy.

The "Up All Night" singer opened up the European leg of her summer tour this week wearing a super-detailed coffin-shaped manicure featuring nude, gold, and blood red as the base colors and charms on each nail. Never one to let us forget that she's a Bronx, NY native, one nail featured a charm of the New York Yankees logo with rhinestones, while the others were embellished with other 3D designs like the Chanel logo, a cross, rubies, a heart-shaped red stone, and a rhinestone hair bow.

The manicure is the work of Lopez's longtime nail tech, Tom Bachik, who shared a close-up photo of the nails via Instagram Stories earlier this week. Per the photo, it looks like Bachik decorated each nail separately before gluing them to the singer's fingers as press-ons to wear throughout the show.

(Image credit: Instagram / @tombachik)

While Lopez's nail looks are typically muted for the most part, she's no stranger to adding some drama to her fingers. Back in April, she wore a French manicure that replaced the traditional white tips with crystals that formed a crown shape. She also wore a diamond manicure to an Elie Saab show in September, which was also the work of Bachik.

The "Up All Night" tour runs until Aug. 12, and if this manicure is any indication of what other looks we can expect before it ends, consider me excited to see what's next. In the meantime, you can shop JLo's current look ahead.

