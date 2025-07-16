Selena Gomez Already Swapped Her Shaggy Bangs For a Butterfly Cut

Selena Gomez has had her fair share of hair transformations over the years, but her most recent one just made me do a double take. Up until June, Gomez spent the better part of a year in her bob haircut era before trading in her clean girl lob for a wolf haircut with shaggy bangs. Now, just weeks later, she's switched things up again and moved on to one of the hottest hairstyles of the summer: the butterfly haircut.

In an Instagram post shared by hairstylist Marissa Marino, Gomez is pictured wearing her hair in long layers with slightly flipped-out ends. Per Marino's caption, the singer wore the haircut for a Rare Beauty campaign celebrating the launch of the brand's new Positive Light Luminizing Lip Gloss.

The butterfly haircut is a face-framing cut that typically adds layers to longer hair. Tutorials of the cut have been all over my TikTok "For You" page for the last few months, and even other stars like Beyoncé have gotten in on the trend.

“It’s designed to give the appearance of shorter hair, without sacrificing length,” celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimmons previously told MC. “It features soft, wispy layers that combine shorter, face-framing pieces with longer layers within the hair to create movement and airy volume.”

Butterfly haircuts aren't super high-maintenance, but they do take some effort to style if you want to maintain that "just-left-the-salon" look. Read ahead for some products you'll need should you decide to take the plunge.

Mane It's Giving Body Medium Hot Thermal Round Brush $98 at Sephora A rounded blow-dry brush can help you easily achieve a salon-quality blowout without paying a salon price. To get the most volume, make sure you're pulling the hair away from your face as you blow it dry. Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray $36 at Amazon US If your hair is on the finer side, a good texturizing spray will help lift your roots to give your hair the appearance of more volume. Redken Root Lifter Volumizing Spray Foam $28 at Ulta Beauty You can also opt for a foam to boost thickness and make your tresses appear more full. Olaplex No. 9 Bond Protector Frizz Reduction & Heat Protectant Hair Serum $30 at Sephora When using any hot tool, a heat protectant is necessary. This one is a light serum that provides protection from up to 450 degrees. Moroccanoil Intense Smoothing Frizz Control Hair Serum $32 at Sephora The best kinds of blowouts are smooth and frizz-free. Use this serum to reduce puffiness and keep your hair smooth and shiny for up to 72 hours.

