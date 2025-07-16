Selena Gomez Already Swapped Her Shaggy Bangs For a Butterfly Cut
Well, that was fast.
Selena Gomez has had her fair share of hair transformations over the years, but her most recent one just made me do a double take. Up until June, Gomez spent the better part of a year in her bob haircut era before trading in her clean girl lob for a wolf haircut with shaggy bangs. Now, just weeks later, she's switched things up again and moved on to one of the hottest hairstyles of the summer: the butterfly haircut.
In an Instagram post shared by hairstylist Marissa Marino, Gomez is pictured wearing her hair in long layers with slightly flipped-out ends. Per Marino's caption, the singer wore the haircut for a Rare Beauty campaign celebrating the launch of the brand's new Positive Light Luminizing Lip Gloss.
The butterfly haircut is a face-framing cut that typically adds layers to longer hair. Tutorials of the cut have been all over my TikTok "For You" page for the last few months, and even other stars like Beyoncé have gotten in on the trend.
“It’s designed to give the appearance of shorter hair, without sacrificing length,” celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimmons previously told MC. “It features soft, wispy layers that combine shorter, face-framing pieces with longer layers within the hair to create movement and airy volume.”
Butterfly haircuts aren't super high-maintenance, but they do take some effort to style if you want to maintain that "just-left-the-salon" look. Read ahead for some products you'll need should you decide to take the plunge.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.