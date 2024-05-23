Nicola Coughlan Chose to Be Naked in 'Bridgerton' "Selfishly," Not to Prove Something to "Body Shamers"

Nicola Coughlan got, in her words, "very naked" on season 3 of Bridgerton—and she did it for nobody but herself.

"We had a lot of control and we chose how naked we were," Coughlan said during an interview with theSkimm.

"People said, you know, she did it to show the body shamers. But I didn't. I did it completely selfishly. I did it because I wanted to do it, and there's something incredibly empowering in that."

Coughlan has previously spoken out about filming the "steamy" scenes with costar Luke Newton, and why we chose to be this specific level of naked for them.

"You go: 'OK, what do I want to show? What don’t I want to show? What’s scripted, and what do I want to add?'" she told Stylist in a recent interview. "I specifically asked for certain lines and moments to be included."

She explained that being "very naked on camera" was her decision. "It just felt like the biggest 'f*** you' to all the conversation surrounding my body," she said. "It was amazingly empowering."

Season 3 revolves around the third Bridgerton child, Colin (played by Newton), and his romance with Penelope Featherington (played by Coughlan, and also spoiler alert: Lady Whistledown).

Part 1 dropped on May 16 to great acclaim—and apparently includes celeb fans like the Queen herself. Part 2 will be released on Netflix on June 13, so get your binging clothes and snacks all lined up. And if you're struggling for what to watch in the meantime, here are 24 similar shows you can binge right now. You're welcome!