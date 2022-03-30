'Bridgerton' Season 3: Everything We Know

Eighteen months after the first season of Bridgerton, we're back in the ton with eight brand-new episodes. The second season of Bridgerton leaves Daphne and Simon behind and follows Anthony Bridgerton in his quest to find a suitable match. Considerably less sexy than its predecessor, but equally compelling, season two of Bridgerton features the same all-star cast (with the welcome addition of the Sharma sisters) and the extraordinary hair, makeup, and fashion we're used to seeing in the ton. If you've whipped through season 2 and are wondering when to expect season 3 of Bridgerton, look no further.

Has 'Bridgerton' been renewed for a third season?

Yes! Our favorite Regency drama was renewed for both seasons 3 and 4 way back in April 2021, following the record-breaking ratings of season 1. Netflix released the news in a letter from Lady Whistledown herself, reading, "Esteemed members of the Ton, it seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four. This author shall have to pen more ink..."

Rhimes also released a statement at the time, saying, "This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix. Betsy [Beers] and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue bringing the world of Bridgerton to a worldwide audience," per People.

The super-producer also told Entertainment Tonight last week that season 3 is already in the works. "[We] got a little bit creative so we're already hard at work writing season 3. ... That is already in progress and you'll see. Give it time," she said.

When could 'Bridgerton' season 3 come out?

Since the creative team has already started work, per Rhimes, Bridgerton could be back fairly soon. In March of 2022, Lady Whistledown herself gave a hint about the filming schedule, with actress Nicola Coughlan telling Women's Wear Daily's Instagram that she expects to start filming this summer. Following that schedule, we could be getting new episodes as soon as spring or summer 2023.

How did 'Bridgerton' season 2 end?

In case it's been a couple days since you finished season 2 (shout out to everyone who finished the season in one day), the end of the finale saw Anthony and Kate as happy, PDA-heavy newlyweds after they finally get together at the Featherington Ball. BFFs Eloise and Penelope are on the rocks after Eloise finally discovered the Lady Whistledown secret, but in the end, Penelope decided that it will be a long time before she puts down her quill. The intellectual also breaks things off with apprentice Theo because of a fear Penelope puts in her head.

Among the other storylines, Benedict quits art school after discovering Anthony's large donation got him in. Colin has a brief hero moment revealing Lord Featherington's scam, and then breaks Penelope's heart when she overhears him telling his friends that he'd never court her. Kate's sister Edwina and mom Mary will also be sticking around London, with Queen Charlotte mentioning that she might set up Edwina with her nephew Prince Friedrich (Freddie Stroma), who wooed Daphne in season 1.

Which Julia Quinn book will 'Bridgerton' season 3 be based on?

If we're following the order of Quinn's series, the next novel is An Offer From a Gentleman, a Cinderella-esque story of Benedict's love story with Sophie Beckett, an earl’s daughter forced into servitude by her hateful stepmother. For anyone confused why the next leading Bridgerton wouldn't be a woman, the order of the books started with Daphne, then follows the children in alphabetical/age order (Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Eloise, Francesca, Hyacinth, Gregory).

However, the Netflix show may level up from changing several storylines from the book to continuing the show's plot in a different order. In an Entertainment Tonight interview, Rhimes alluded that the show doesn't have to follow the order of the books.

"There's eight Bridgerton siblings, so we're planning on following each one of the siblings' romantic stories. We're not necessarily going in order but we are going to be seeing each of the siblings and their stories."

Executive producer Chris Van Dusen added, "I can’t mention or talk about anything after this season, [but] it was always my goal to focus on a different Bridgerton sibling every season and it’s no secret there are eight Bridgerton siblings. In success we will be on as long as Netflix will have us but I would love to focus on every single one of those eight Bridgerton siblings and tell romance stories for all of them."

As for which book may skip the line, the siblings best set up to lead the next season are Eloise, Benedict, or Colin, all of whom have had their own subplots in seasons 1 and 2. Eloise's story in the show has some major deviations from the books, so there may be another season or two before she gets her love story. There is a chance we could get Colin's story early, since he and Penelope had that heartbreaking moment at the finale ball. I'm probably not the only one who's impatient to know what happens next with them.

Who of the cast is likely to return?

All of the Bridgerton actors—Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Bridgerton), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), and Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton)—are pretty much guaranteed to return, though Dynevor may get less screen time so Bailey can step in as the marital-advice sibling. Other likely favorites returning include Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), as well as Simone Ashley (Kate Bridgerton née Sharma).

We may also (hopefully!) get appearances from Charithra Chandran (Edwina Sharma) and Shelly Conn (Mary Sharma) since their characters are said to be around next social season.

What has the cast and crew said about 'Bridgerton' season 3?

Several cast members have expressed their excitement in their characters' next steps in their stories. In a Digital Spy interview, Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley revealed that they haven't been asked back for season 3 yet, as it is very early days. Considering Daphne's appearances in season 2, the newlyweds will most likely be back for more episodes (unless one of them opts out à la Regé-Jean Page). However, the actors do have thoughts on where Anthony and Kate's love story could go next.

"If I were to return for season three, I would love to continue Kate and Anthony's love story and see them kind of play post-marriage and kind of enjoy that honeymoon romance that they deserve and a lot more horse riding," Ashley said.

Bailey added, "And Kate is now the viscountess and once you're married into the Bridgerton family, you’re married in."

Luke Thompson also shared his hopes for Benedict in an Entertainment Weekly interview, where he addressed the possibility that his love story may be up next.

"The thing is the books are the books, and the show is completely rooted in the books, but it's not tied to the books. ... So, I don't know. The books would indicate that the next one up is Benedict, but we don't know that for sure because the show is the show, and the show has license to do all sorts of things. The show is such an ensemble effort anyway, and it does feel like there's so much to get our teeth into even when you're not in the driver's seat. It's not like I'm sitting around waiting for my 'big moment' because it's such a huge group effort, and that's what makes it satisfying to do. As long as Benedict keeps being explored, I'm happy."

As for the aftermath of Penelope and Eloise's massive fight, Nicola Coughlan told Entertainment Tonight, "They have to [reconcile]. They have to, because it would break my heart [if they didn't]. Also, I think, in deep life-long friendships, there are moments like that when you do fight and you've just got to learn to grow a little bit. But I think Penelope has got some apologizing to do. I think she has some apologizing to do."

Claudia Jessie also told the outlet that she wants the friends to make up "as soon as possible," and gave her thoughts on how Eloise might handle the huge secret.

"I think she'll be a good friend. That's what I think [she] always will be. I think she'll be a loyal friend [who] didn't tell anyone," she hypothesized. "I don't know what's going to happen. I mean, they might match scars but I don't think she will. I think she'll be furious, but then be really respectful and not say anything. I don't think she'll want to ruin Penelope."