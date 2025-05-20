Eva Longoria Customizes a Runway Gown to Fit the Cannes Film Festival Nudity Ban

When the Cannes Film Festival announced they'd be enacting a nudity ban on the 2025 red carpet, the question on everyone's lips was: What will celebrities wear now?

For several seasons, runways and red carpets have centered anatomy over fashion, with stars baring every manner of body part for even the most high-class events. But the Cannes Film Festival said no more, leaving attendees to abandon their see-through looks for more modest attire.

Eva Longoria, however, has passed the dress code with flying colors. The actor arrived to the French event on its opening day and wasted no time busting out a look. She wore a cheeky take on the naked dress, debuting a nude-colored sequin gown that was completely opaque.

Eva Longoria wore a nude sequin dress at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on May 13. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Longoria has continued her Cannes dressing streak every day since then. By my count, she's worn at least a dozen different looks (if not more) to the Cannes Film Festival proper and various spin-off events. Each gown has been entirely different from the last, but all abided by the event's strict ruling.

Later that day, she attended the opening ceremony in a sparkling beaded gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The following day, she debuted a teal sequin halter gown from Elie Saab. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On May 18, Longoria wore a champagne-colored Tamara Ralph gown with a matching train. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her most recent look is no different. On May 19, Longoria continued her continuous, week-long slay, in a strapless black dress bedecked in sequins, crystals, and beads. The ornate gown effectively channeled the glamorous, Old Hollywood movie star aesthetic.

On May 19, Longoria debuted a glitzy Elie Saab creation at the Global Gift Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The gown featured elaborate beadwork across the neckline. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When the dress debuted on Elie Saab's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 runway last June, it was more or less a naked dress. Although covered in elaborate embellishments, its unlined skirt clearly showed the model's legs and undergarments.

A model walks the runway during Elie Saab's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show at Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In light of the 2025 dress code, it appears that Longoria replaced sheer paneling with an opaque lining. Now, it's custom to her and to Cannes.