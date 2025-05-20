Eva Longoria Customizes a Runway Gown to Fit the Cannes Film Festival Nudity Ban

She's taken this year's dress code in stride.

Eva Longoria attends the Global Gift Gala at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman's avatar
By
published
in News

When the Cannes Film Festival announced they'd be enacting a nudity ban on the 2025 red carpet, the question on everyone's lips was: What will celebrities wear now?

For several seasons, runways and red carpets have centered anatomy over fashion, with stars baring every manner of body part for even the most high-class events. But the Cannes Film Festival said no more, leaving attendees to abandon their see-through looks for more modest attire.

Eva Longoria, however, has passed the dress code with flying colors. The actor arrived to the French event on its opening day and wasted no time busting out a look. She wore a cheeky take on the naked dress, debuting a nude-colored sequin gown that was completely opaque.

Eva Longoria is seen at Hotel Martinez during day one of the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 13, 2025 in Cannes, France

Eva Longoria wore a nude sequin dress at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on May 13.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Longoria has continued her Cannes dressing streak every day since then. By my count, she's worn at least a dozen different looks (if not more) to the Cannes Film Festival proper and various spin-off events. Each gown has been entirely different from the last, but all abided by the event's strict ruling.

Eva Longoria attends the red carpet for the opening ceremony and "Partir Un Jour" (Leave One Day)

Later that day, she attended the opening ceremony in a sparkling beaded gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eva Longoria attends the "Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival

The following day, she debuted a teal sequin halter gown from Elie Saab.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

US actress Eva Longoria arrives for the screening of the film "The Phoenician Scheme" at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival

On May 18, Longoria wore a champagne-colored Tamara Ralph gown with a matching train.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her most recent look is no different. On May 19, Longoria continued her continuous, week-long slay, in a strapless black dress bedecked in sequins, crystals, and beads. The ornate gown effectively channeled the glamorous, Old Hollywood movie star aesthetic.

Eva Longoria attends the Global Gift Gala at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France

On May 19, Longoria debuted a glitzy Elie Saab creation at the Global Gift Gala.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eva Longoria attends the Global Gift Gala at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France

The gown featured elaborate beadwork across the neckline.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When the dress debuted on Elie Saab's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 runway last June, it was more or less a naked dress. Although covered in elaborate embellishments, its unlined skirt clearly showed the model's legs and undergarments.

A model walks the runway during the Elie Saab Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2024 in Paris, France.

A model walks the runway during Elie Saab's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show at Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In light of the 2025 dress code, it appears that Longoria replaced sheer paneling with an opaque lining. Now, it's custom to her and to Cannes.

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸