Eva Longoria Customizes a Runway Gown to Fit the Cannes Film Festival Nudity Ban
She's taken this year's dress code in stride.
When the Cannes Film Festival announced they'd be enacting a nudity ban on the 2025 red carpet, the question on everyone's lips was: What will celebrities wear now?
For several seasons, runways and red carpets have centered anatomy over fashion, with stars baring every manner of body part for even the most high-class events. But the Cannes Film Festival said no more, leaving attendees to abandon their see-through looks for more modest attire.
Eva Longoria, however, has passed the dress code with flying colors. The actor arrived to the French event on its opening day and wasted no time busting out a look. She wore a cheeky take on the naked dress, debuting a nude-colored sequin gown that was completely opaque.
Longoria has continued her Cannes dressing streak every day since then. By my count, she's worn at least a dozen different looks (if not more) to the Cannes Film Festival proper and various spin-off events. Each gown has been entirely different from the last, but all abided by the event's strict ruling.
Her most recent look is no different. On May 19, Longoria continued her continuous, week-long slay, in a strapless black dress bedecked in sequins, crystals, and beads. The ornate gown effectively channeled the glamorous, Old Hollywood movie star aesthetic.
When the dress debuted on Elie Saab's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 runway last June, it was more or less a naked dress. Although covered in elaborate embellishments, its unlined skirt clearly showed the model's legs and undergarments.
In light of the 2025 dress code, it appears that Longoria replaced sheer paneling with an opaque lining. Now, it's custom to her and to Cannes.
