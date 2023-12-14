Pink Masterfully Shuts Down Commenter Who Said She "Got Old"

If you’re trying to negatively comment on Pink’s age, you picked the wrong one, folks.

After Pink announced that she was adding additional dates to her “Summer Carnival” tour on X, formerly known as Twitter, one brave (read: severely misguided) user tweeted that “Pink got old” in response.

The 44-year-old mother of two was having none of it.

Pink quoted the comment, tweeting: “Yeah, although I don’t feel old, and I still get to wear a leotard to work, growing older is actually my first ‘grateful’ every day.

“What a blessing to have life, years,” she added. “To be this strong, to be able to still piss off complete strangers just by existing. F*** yeah times 44!”

"Yeah, although I don't feel old, and I still get to wear a leotard to work, growing older is actually my first 'grateful' every day. What a blessing to have life, years. To be this strong, to be able to still piss off complete strangers just by existing. F*** yeah times 44!"

Many of her fans were also quick to come to Pink’s defense—though clearly she doesn’t need defending.

“It’s almost like people age as time goes on?” one fan sarcastically tweeted. “This just in, people age,” another quipped.

To the surprise of no one, unfortunately, the exchange was far from the first time Pink has had to shut down ageist comments from strangers on the internet who are, apparently, immune to the passage of time.

“Wow Pink looks so old that (she) should be named Purple instead,” someone tweeted back in 2018. “You must be from LA,” Pink responded, before adding that “there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally."

“I’ve earned every f****** minute of my 38 years,” she continued. “How you lookin’ though? Cause I never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll.”

"You must be from LA. Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally. And I've earned every f****** minute of my 38 years. How you lookin' though? Cause I never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll."

And if anyone had any lingering doubts about Pink’s stance regarding age and getting older, she followed up her online clap back with another tweet, writing : “I am of the mindset that it’s a blessing to grow old. That if your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you’ve laughed a lot. I pray I look older in 10 years, cause that will mean I’m alive.”

Moral of the story? Keep comments about a woman’s age—perceived or otherwise—to yourself, and don’t come for Pink unless you want her coming for you.